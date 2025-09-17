Reds undone by Errigal in low scoring Ladies semi-final

LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP- DIVISION ONE SEMI-FINAL

Errigal Ciaran 0-10 Trillick 0-4

By Damien Donnelly

Advertisement

TRILLICK tried their utmost at Aghaloo on Sunday in their quest to reach the Division One Championship decider but Errigal Ciaran had the answers as they unlocked the door to the final themselves.

Both teams recorded good victories in their previous championship outings this season, with Trillick thwarting Carrickmore in the quarters and Errigal Ciaran winning first over Omagh (preliminary) and then Cappagh.

Aoife Horisk led the scoring returns as Errigal established an early advantage that they refused to surrender and Trillick missed some chances to make up ground along the way as well. It was a tough day for accuracy in range of the posts, given weather conditions, but both teams kept going right to the finish of play.

Persistent rain eventually cleared away as the second semi-final on Sunday’s double bill unfolded. Earlier, Dungannon had fought back from six points down to defeat Coalisland by four points in the end. Scores were not easy to find in the latter semi-final but Errigal Ciaran fared better in that department and they managed to establish an interval advantage of 0-7 to 0-2.

It took Trillick until the 20th minute before Cathleen Kelly lofted over their first point of proceedings, by which stage Errigal had chalked up five on the board. Those Errigal scores came courtesy of Aoife Horisk(free), Micheala Moore, Horisk from a free and then in open play either side of a well-worked Claire Canavan score.

Bronagh McAleer, Elle McNamee, Eimear Corrigan and company provided Errigal with a strong spine to their challenge. Sarah Donnelly, Ciara Brogan, Megan Donnelly, Cathleen Kelly and team-mates, meanwhile, battled away for the St Macartan’s.

Kelly tagged on her second point in as many minutes to boost the St Macartan’s account. Errigal, though, were utilising the elements to their benefit as Aoife Horisk scored two points from play before the break.

Advertisement

Scores became trickier to locate in the closing 30 minutes but solid effort and work-rate levels were maintained across the field by both sides. Chances came and went at either end during a third quarter score blank but Aine Harte broke the wait when landing a 47th minute point.

Emilie Loughran added a second Errigal point as play entered the final ten minutes. Cathleen Kelly had a quick pointed reply and Emma McCarron scored a fourth St Macartan’s point but they couldn’t find a way through Errigal’s stubborn defence for a much needed goal.

Elle McNamee closed the scoring by landing Errigal Ciaran’s tenth point overall and so the Dunmoyle squad qualified for the county final where they face Dungannon who got the better of Coalisland in Sunday’s other semi-final by 2-7 to 0-9. Errigal Ciaran and Dungannon play the Division One championship silverware decider this Saturday in Omagh’s Healy Park(7.00pm).

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Aoife Horisk 0-5(2f), Claire Canavan 0-1, Elle McNamee 0-1, Emilie Loughran 0-1, Michaela Moore 0-1, Aine Harte 0-1

Trillick: Cathleen Kelly 0-3(1f), Emma McCarron 0-1

Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Megan O’Brien, Oonagh McAleer, Aine Hamill, Cailin McCann, Claire Canavan, Eimear Corrigan, Micheala Moore, Bronagh McAleer, Ellie McNamee, Aine Harte, Maria Canavan, Emily Maguire, Kelly McCaffrey, Aoife Horisk, Meabh Corrigan. Subs: Niamh Quinn, Ellen Bradley, Emilie Loughran, Mary Traynor

Trillick: Fiona Owens, Siofra Gallagher, Nuala Kelly, Orla McSorley, Katie Murphy, Megan Donnelly, Ashling Goodwin, Sarah Donnelly, Ciara Brogan, Mya Williamson, Dearbhaille Gallagher, Emma McCarron, Cathleen Kelly, Amy McGinn, Shauna McGurren. Subs: Aine Brennan, Niamh McNulty

Referee: Eugene Hughes, Killyman