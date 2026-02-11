Regions Cup boss McConkey names Western and Eastern squads

REGIONS Cup manager Harry McConkey has named his select sides that will face each other in a two-legged play-off for the right to represent Northern Ireland in a UEFA qualifying tournament later in the year.

Following recent trial games, McConkey this week confirmed his Western and Eastern Region teams that will lock horns in the first leg at Dungannon’s Stangmore Park on Wednesday evening (February 18). The second leg will take place on March 4 with the venue to be confirmed.

The Western’s 20-man panel includes four players from Dergview, Aaron McLaughlin, Luke Henderson, Johnny McKeown and Shea Frazer; Sean McCallion, Strabane Athletic; Oisin Campbell, Strathroy Harps and the Ballinamallard United pair of Peter Armstrong and Jack Beatty.

Squads

Western Region: Goalkeepers, Gareth Muldoon (Limavady United), Kristian O’Hagan (Ardmore).

Defenders: Aaron McLaughlin, Luke Henderson, Johnny McKeown, Shea Frazer (all Dergview); Zach Dougherty (Newbuildings); Peter Armstrong (Ballinamallard United); Niall Fielding (Moyola Park).

Midfielders: Charlie Simpson, Darren Robb, Lorcan Toner (all Newbuildings); John McLean (Desertmartin); Cahir McMonagle (Institute); Oisin Campbell (Strathroy Harps).

Forwards: Declan Martin (Desertmartin); Sean McCallion (Strabane Athletic); Jack Betty (Ballinamallard United); Jake Martin (Limavady United); Tommy McLaughlin (Moyola Park).

Eastern Region: Goalkeepers; Lewis Hunter (Dundela); Ger Walker (HW Welders).

Defenders: Gareth Henderson, Curtis Brown (both Derriaghy); Joe Diver (St James Swifts); Connall Murray (Warrenpoint Town); Dan Mairs (Queens); Mick Byrne (Donegal Celtic); Aodhfionn Casey (Newington).

Midfielders: Mark Lyons (Crumlin Star); Dan Dillon, Chris Middleton (Queens); Richard Gowdy, Paul Donnelly, Patrick Downey (all Newington).

Forwards: Seamus Duffy, Jackson Reid (both Newington); Jack Riley (Ards); Callum James (Holywood); Johnny Ewart (Dollingstown).