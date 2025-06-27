Remembering Roy McBrine

There was sad news recently with the death of Roy McBrine at the age of 74 following a long battle with cancer.

Roy was part of the Donemana senior side from the late 1960’s right through to the early 2000’s, and continued to play at all levels right up until 2023, when he was part of the Thirds team that won the cup.

He played for the North West U19 side that won the Guinness interpro cup, and also represented the North West senior side on 25 occasions between 1975 and 1990, with his highest score of 70 coming against North Leinster in 1979.

Together with younger brothers Junior and James, the trio were part of the all-conquering Donemana side of the 1980’s that dominated the game, winning nine league titles in a row.

The ‘Holy Grail’ of the Irish Senior Cup was finally won in 2000, when Roy, in his 50th year, played a pivotal role sharing a second wicket stand of 131 with 15 year-old William Porterfield as Donemana chased Limavady’s 215 to win by three wickets.

“Roy was not only a wonderful cricketer, but also a friendly, warm, welcoming presence at Donemana,” said North West President Connie McAllister.

“He was a competitive cricketer who played the game in absolutely the right way. He won many games when Donemana seemed beaten. There was a great spirit in the team and he was loved by all who met him. My sincere condolences to all the McBrine family. Roy will be missed.”