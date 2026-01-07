Reminiscing can wait, says young gun Lowry

WHILE Clogher youngster Vincent Lowry acknowledges that it’s been an unforgettable run to Sunday’s All-Ireland Junior Club Final at Croke Park, he adds that they don’t want to let this precious opportunity slip through their grasps.

Eighteen-year-old Lowry is in his debut season at senior level for the Éire Ógs but is already making his mark on a team engaged in an unprecedent run to the cusp of national honours.

It would be easy to get carried away with it all, particularly given his tender years, but he reminds us that there’s a game to be won on Sunday, whatever about the momentous backdrop.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget this – to get this far is mental to be honest.

“You have to soak it in, but at the same time not at the expense of the moment-at-hand, as you don’t want to leave any regrets out on the field.

“It’s brilliant to get to Croke Park, you dream of it, and as Sean Bogue said, you’d never link Clogher and Croke Park together.

“So it is surreal that we’ve got to this point but what’s the point of making excuses, we’re here to win.”

Lowry was handed a starting berth in Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Kiltimagh and rewarded the faith of his management with a stellar showing.

At this stage in his burgeoning career, he’s happy to get any sort of game-time but he’s really put himself in the mix for Sunday’s big day.

“I’d started a couple of games in the league, and then started the county semi-final and final. The All-Ireland semi-final was my first start since the Tyrone final, so I’m grateful to get the minutes any way I can.”

He also highlighted the support of the Clogher community, who will travel in their droves to Croke Park this Sunday with history on the line.

“It’s been a crazy experience in a way, there’s people I don’t even know from Clogher coming up and saying congratulations.

“It’s brought the whole community together, including people who have moved away, they’re still from Clogher at the end of the day.”