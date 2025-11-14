Ren-Bu-Kan members continue winning ways

JUST a week after their massive success at the Irish Open, Dungannon’s Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club continued their winning streak by taking three gold medals at the Northern Ireland Senior Championships in the Foyle Arena, Derry.

Such was their dominance that they also went home with eight Silver and two Bronze medals.

Gold medallists were Daniel Grimley, Ales Skupina and Kris Kavanagh. Silver medal winners Daniel Grimley (two categories), Daniel McGibben, Ciaran Little, Paul Daly, Franky Hughes, Matt Barrett (two silver), and Domas Vismantas and bronze medallists were Franky Hughes and Cormac Kernaghan.

Interesting fact was that our youngest competitors in this senior event were 17 year olds Domas Vismantas and Matt Barrett while our oldest was 47 year old Ales Skupina.

Training is back in full swing with a few more competitions before Christmas. In two weeks it’s the Leinster Championships, a week after that it’s the North West Open and then in December it’s the one everyone wants to win – the All Ireland for juniors and seniors.

The club are still taking on beginners and starting age is four years and of course seniors members of whatever age. If any females want to try this crème de la crème of martial arts you are very welcome to come along or ring Harry McGuigan for details 07779245925.