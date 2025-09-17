Representing Tyrone still means so much – Gormley

ALL-IRELAND OVER-40S TOURNAMENT FINAL

By Niall Gartland

CONOR Gormley’s love of representing his county burns just as brightly a quarter of a century after first pulling on a Tyrone jersey.

Saturday was a day to remember for Gormley and all the rest of his teammates in the Tyrone Masters set up as they completed their drive for five in the Dr Mick Loftus Cup competition.

Gormley is captain of the side but he admits that it took a little bit of persuading when he first joined the set-up five years ago.

But once he took the plunge and decided to commit to Masters football, he was never going to give anything less than his all, and he says playing for Tyrone still means the world.

“When Damien Leonard was ringing and ringing and ringing away I didn’t really want to answer the phone!

“I decided to give it a go and it’s been so enjoyable. It’s like a club set-up, where all the boys get on really well even though we are from different clubs.

“We all row in behind Tyrone, and that’s always been the way for Tyrone teams. When you put on that shirt, it’s all about Tyrone no matter where you come from.

“Everyone has shown how much the Tyrone jersey still means to them, even if we’re late on in our careers, and I think the lads have proven that they’re still great footballers.”

The Red Hands were thoroughly deserving victors in Saturday’s All-Ireland final showdown at Kingspan Breffni. Gormley acknowledged that winning the five-in-a-row was a fine achievement indeed.

“It’s brilliant, some of the boys have been on the road a long time and have put in a hard shift. It’s been a long few years but it’s great to get over the line and win five-in-a-row, it’s a nice achievement.”

Gormley also had kind words for his Carrickmore clubmate Mark Donnelly, whose two goals paved the way for a really impressive victory. Donnelly won the official Man of the Match award and was a bundle of energy throughout the contest.

Conor said: “Mark’s been flying all year, he could still play senior football for the club the way he’s going. He popped up with two early goals and that settled the nerves for us, it got us into the flow of the game.”

And while it’s certainly nice to add more medals to the collection, Gormley said that much of the enjoyment is derived out of the friendships he has made on this successful journey.

“There’s definitely some great characters, the likes of Barry Daly, Ryan Daly, Dónal McAnallen and boys like that. It’s tough at times but the boys bring fun and enjoyment to it and that’s what it’s all about.”