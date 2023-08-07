Reserve Championship Quarter-Finals this Wednesday

The quarter-finals in the Connollys of Moy Tyrone Reserve Championships are scheduled to take place this Wednesday night (Aug 9th), in both Division One and Division Two.

All matches will be played to a finish on the night, with extra-time and penalties if required. Throw-in time is 7.15pm with first named at home.

The matches are as follows:

Senior

Dungannon vs Dromore

An Charraig Mhor vs Trillick

Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran

Omagh vs Coalisland

Intermediate

Naomh Eoghan vs Pomeroy

Clonoe vs Aghyaran

Killeeshil vs Moy