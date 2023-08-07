Reserve Championship Quarter-Finals this Wednesday

The quarter-finals in the Connollys of Moy Tyrone Reserve Championships are scheduled to take place this Wednesday night (Aug 9th), in both Division One and Division Two.
All matches will be played to a finish on the night, with extra-time and penalties if required. Throw-in time is 7.15pm with first named at home.
The matches are as follows:
Senior
Dungannon vs Dromore
An Charraig Mhor vs Trillick
Donaghmore vs Errigal Ciaran
Omagh vs Coalisland
Intermediate
Naomh Eoghan vs Pomeroy
Clonoe vs Aghyaran
Killeeshil vs Moy
