Resilient Academy secures vital win

OMAGH Academy’s hopes of reaching the knockout phase of the Danske Bank Schools Cup improved dramatically on Saturday when they produced a performance that ‘showed great character, great fight and resilience’ to overcome Regent House 24-14.

Ryan Mitchell’s men found themselves 14-3 down and staring into the abyss after the previous week’s 48-22 reverse at Ballyclare High School, but they responded in style to win the match, leaving them well placed in the group with two games remaining.

“It was an excellent game of rugby, both sides threw shots at each other,” Academy teacher in charge of rugby, Mitchell, observed.

“We kept [Regent] to zero [points earned] which is key with the point we earned last week, so happy with that. It leaves it in our hands from now with five points on the board.

“The guys worked hard last week to get the bonus point try and today, we knew it was going to be a big one, with Regent beating Bangor last week. We knew it was going to be a big one in terms of where we’re going to be in the group, so it’s good to get the win.”

The first half was a bit of a mixed bag for Omagh, with the home side taking an early lead through a Sam Harper penalty before Regent took charge, storming into a commanding 14-3 lead. However, steadfast defence proved the turning point for the Academy lads and they finished the opening period on top and only four points adrift thanks to Isaac Crawford’s try, converted by Harper, who will represent Ireland clubs under-18s in Italy during the Halloween break.

“We started quite strongly, kicking a penalty to lead 3-0 and then Regent came at us and raced into a 14-3 lead,” Mitchell observed.

“We were under the cosh a little bit but we flicked a switch and defended really well. At one point they had a 14-3 lead and a penalty five metres out from our line but we repelled that attack and that galvanised us again.

“The guys showed great character, great fight and resilience to get themselves back into it. We held them out then and then we had a spell on top before half time and got a score right on half-time, having been in their 22 for a number of phases. So that meant we turned around at 14-10 feeling confident.”

After the restart, with their tails up, Omagh took the game to their visitors and ran out comfortable winners in the end as Matthew Brady and Joshua Orr both touched down and Harper added two more conversions for a 10 point victory.

“Last week [in defeat at Ballyclare High School] we conceded right before half-time to sort of take the game a little bit away from us, whereas this week we scored just before half-time to get us back into it, which was key,” Mitchell beamed.

“And second half, we played some good rugby, good attacking rugby in the right areas of the pitch. We scored two good tries and while they came back at us when we were 17-14 ahead, the defensive effort was very, very impressive from the guys to hold them out.

“I’m very pleased. The guys were excellent, Ryan Mitchell at number eight was hugely impressive – physical, real hard work, he was excellent – and Isaac Crawford as well, who is only Year 12, he really put himself about. So it was very, very positive.”

Omagh don’t play again until Saturday, November 8th when they travel to Belfast High School before what could be the crunch clash in the group on November 29th when they entertain Bangor Grammar. During that time, Mitchell is hoping to have his squad strengthened by the return of two key players, who have missed the opening group fixtures.

“We’ll regroup now for a week or two and hopefully we’ll have captain Harry McIlwaine back for Belfast High School,” Mitchell added. “He hurt his ankle against Banbridge in the lead-up, so he’s missed the first two and centre, Matthew McClung will come back into the reckoning. He dislocated his shoulder in the first game of the season, so it’s a testament to the strength of squad we have at the minute.

“There’s plenty of competition for places at the minute, they guys are pushing each other, so it’s very positive.”