Rock squeeze past Stewartstown in tight tussle

Rock 0-14 Stewartstown 0-13

A LATE surge in the final five minutes was enough for the Rock to overcome Stewartstown in a tight and enticing first round Intermdiate Championship game on Sunday afternoon in Eglish.

With 55 minutes on the clock, Stewartstown led by two points and looked destined for the quarter-finals, but four points on the bounce ensured it was St Patrick’s who booked a spot against Moy in a fortnight’s time.

Earlier, the Rock had been heading into half-time with a commanding four-point advantage, but two late first-half Stewartstown scores seemed to prove vital as the Harps used that momentum in the second period to lead for the first time, 0-10 to 0-9, after 45 minutes.

Stewartstown would extend this advantage to two points but it was the Rock who showed their strength and quality, finishing strongly, with Man of the match Conor Ward kicking a magnificent equaliser, then Aidan McGarrity and Liam Nugent scoring in stoppage time to earn a deserved victory.

It was St Patrick’s who made the stronger start to proceedings, opening the scoring after two minutes, with a brilliant dummy by forward Liam Nugent giving him the space to kick a brilliant point.

Despite being on top the Rock couldn’t make it show on the scoreboard missing a great goal chance in the fourth minute. Rock captain Thomas Mackle won the ball and made a bursting run through the Harp’s defence, playing a one two with Shea Daly and looked certain to hit the net but shot wide from close range.

Stewartstown would open their account in the tenth minute through influential midfielder Malachy Quinn who caught a number of ball around the middle of the field. Rock would restore their lead moments later through a Thomas Mackle free.

There followed a goal chance for the Harps as a magnificent outside of the boot pass found Shea O’Neill who sneaked behind the St Patrick’s defence. One-on-one with the keeper he went high with his shot and smashed the top of the crossbar, the ball dropping over to leave it two points apiece after 14 minutes.

Stewartstown would equalise moments later through a Tiernan Rush free kick to leave the sides level at 0-3 to 0-3 after the first quarter.

The Rock would go on to kick the next four points of the match in a dominant second quarter. First Conor Ward would get his first point of the contest after making a great run and then, the electric Liam Nugent, would utilise his pace and kick over his second point. The Rock were starting to gain ascendency especially around the middle of the park, Conor McGarrity, Thomas Mackle and Diarmaid Carroll standing out. Two further frees from Liam Nugent left four points between the sides heading into injury time in the first half.

However, Stewartstown showed great resolve to kick the final two points of the half from Shea Burke and Shea O’Neill.

Although the Rock kicked the first point of the half through a Shane Murphy 45 it was Stewartstown who would kick on and outscore their opponents by seven points to two over the next 20 minutes as they used the wind advantage well.

Dan Lowe would kick an acute free kick to leave two points between the sides. On the next kick out Shea O’Neill won a ball in front of a Rock defender and was fouled, Tiernan Rush would kick the resulting free over. Dan Lowe was beginning to get a foothold in the game and kicked his second point in a matter of minutes. Harps goalkeeper Ruari Dillion then gave his side the lead with a 30m free. Liam Nugent would get an equalising score from a free in the 43rd minute but it could have been more.

Nugent made a fantastic run breezing past a number of Stewartstown defenders before trying to square the ball but the Harps goalkeeper did well to prevent a goal being scored.

Stewartstown retook the lead after a good run from wing half forward Gerard O’Neill whose shot was palmed over the ball by St Patrick’s keeper Jason Cunningham but heading into the final quarter in this entertaining contest the sides were level at ten points apiece, as Rock midfielder Shane Murphy kicked an audacious 50m side-line point.

The resolute Harps side would kick the next two points, Shea Burke kicking a point after another good run by Dan Lowe and Connor Quinn winning a free which was converted by substitute Gareth Devlin.

The Harps looked to have gained the momentum that would ensure they would be victorious but in this fascinating back-and-forth contest it was the St Patrick’s side that would kick on and score the next four points, Aidan McGarrity kicking a fine score after great work from corner back Niall Williams. With the game heading towards injury time Conor Ward stood up and kicked a fantastic long range point to level the tie for the seventh time. Rock would retake the lead in the following minute with Liam Nugent scoring his sixth point. Aidan McGarrity would then score an insurance point in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Harps however fought to the end and reduced the score to the minimum from Gareth Devlin’s second kicked free.

Stewartstown would win the resulting kick-out but the Rock would deal with Gareth Devlin’s high ball into the square to gain revenge for a ten-point defeat in their league clash with the Harps and mean they will face the Moy in two weeks’ time.

The Scorers

Stewartstown

Shea O’Neill (0-2), Shea Burke (0-2), Dan Lowe (0-2, 1F), Gareth Devlin (0-2, 2F), Tiernan Rush (0-2, 2F), Ruari Dillon (0-1) Gerard O’Neill (0-1), Macauley Quinn (0-1).

Rock

Liam Nugent (0-6, 3F), Conor Ward (0-2), Shane Murphy (0-2, 1F), Aidan McGarrity (0-2), Conor McGarrity (0-1).