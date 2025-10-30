Roes special reunion 50 years on from final appearance

OWEN Roe O’Neill’s GAC, Leckpatrick hosted a 50th anniversary reunion on Saturday to recall the only time in the club’s history that the Senior team reached the Tyrone Senior County Football Final, only to lose out to Trillick.

MC for the night was Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald and he gave a background to the club’s formation and recap of the events leading up the final followed by a presentation of a specially commissioned plaque by Paul McGonigle of PMG Woodturning & CNC Carving to the special guests.

Alan then hosted a question and answer session with some of those players, as well as Hughie Kelly who was the then team manager and Tony Kelly who was chairperson in 1975.

The club sends its thanks to all those players who were able to attend, to Pat Mc Nulty and her helpers for organising the event and to Alan Rodgers for acting as MC.

