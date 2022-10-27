Rory honoured to captain Carmen on big day

A LENGTHY list of top quality captains have raised the O’Neill Cup for Carrickmore before parading before enthusiastic supporters on their return to Termonmaguirc.

Players like Frankie Donnelly, Raymond Munroe and Damian Loughran all enjoyed that honour on past golden days. Now, the responsibility for leading the St Colmcille’s into their latest County Final appearance falls to teenage skipper, Rory Donnelly.

It’s 17 years this year since they last reigned supreme in Tyrone. That’s their longest span without a title since winning a first 82 years ago. But past history doesn’t count in the quest to maintain a proud tradition of achievement.

Any Carrickmore team which reaches the O’Neill Cup decider are certain to be formidable opponents. That’s certainly the case as they prepare for their latest showdown, and what better opposition than their old rivals from Errigal Ciaran.

“Obviously it’s a great honour for me to be named as captain of Carrickmore, with all the tradition that’s associated with the club,” said Rory Donnelly, their skipper, well aware of the significance of his role.

“Maybe I was a bit shocked at the start. But it was great trust shown in me by the management.

“At the end of the day it’s about doing your talking on the field, playing the football. I’m surrounded by some great men around the club, especially the older contingent like Marty Penrose, Conor Gormley and Mark Donnelly.

“I don’t have a clue about our last victory in 2005, apart from seeing the videos. That’s the only thing you remember. I have a better ides of the beaten finals over the years, and they’re not a great memory to be honest.

“There were plenty of big names in there and they stay close to the club. You’ll see them around the pitch, they’re role models and people you look up to, especially us young boys. It’s something that we can strive to be in the coming years.”

For now, though, the full focus is football on the field and a championship campaign which has seen them blaze a trail so far. Wins over Coalisland in the first round, neighbours and rivals, Loughmacrory in the quarter final and then Clonoe in the semi-final have emphasised their abilities.

This is a decider which offers the Colmcille’s a chance to maintain their impressive knock-out momentum. A first final in a few years brings with it the demand to go out and gave their all in the quest to bridge that 17 year gap since the O’Neill Cup last resided in its most familiar home.

“The Loughmacrory game was a great game of football. There was a great atmosphere in Pomeroy that day and it came down to the last kick of the game,” added the Carmen captain.

“We knew it was going to be like that. Loughmacrory are a great team and they’re only going to get better in the coming years. So to come out of that battle was great for us.

“The Clonoe game was no different. They have great players throughout the team, but again championship is about performing on the day and thankfully we just had that wee bit more to see us through.

“These are the sort of matches you like – they harden you as a team especially hen you have a tag of being younger and you haven’t really proved yourself. These are the sort of games you need to gain experience.”

Now the stage is set for Errigal Ciaran, and the renewal of a rivalry which has always been intense and celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2022.

Both teams have enjoyed their moments of victory during those nine decades, and both are quick to acknowledge the qualities of the other. Rory Donnelly is no different.

“Errigal are a fantastic team. They have beaten two of the best teams in Tyrone in Dungannon and Dromore in pretty shocking conditions,” he adds.

He, and the rest of his teammates in Carrickmore know only too well what’s being demand of them when the ball is thrown-in at Healy Park.

It’s actions on the field, rather than the words of it, which will define them as this 2022 championship reaches an exciting climax.