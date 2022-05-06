Rovers Reserves boss is glad he didn’t quit on opening day of season

AHEAD of this evening’s 2022 Reihill Cup Final, Dunbreen Rovers Reserves manager Niall McDaid revealed that he almost quit after the opening game of the season.

Rovers’ second string were thumped 9-0 by Beragh Swifts Reserves in a Fermanagh and Western Reserve Division Two game at Fountain Lane and McDaid thought about walking away there and then.

But he decided against calling it a day and that’s a decision he’s never regretted for a single moment. Since that opening-day humiliation Dunbreen have strung together an impressive sequence of results which culminated in McDaid’s charges securing promotion to Reserve Division One by finishing runners up to Beragh.

Dunbreen won 13 of their 16 league games and McDaid says he is humbled by the response of his players since that forgettable first day of the season.

“I was nearly jacked it in to be honest after that Beragh game,” he said.

“But the response from the boys has been phenomenal. Every week they have shown an incredible determination not to lose. It was amazing, I was humbled to be honest with you.

“They’re a good honest bunch of lads. There is real character in the team with a mixture of youth and experience. There is great camaradrie and a real determination to win.

“As I keep telling the players there is nothing better than winning a game of football with your mates on a Saturday and that’s what they are a big bunch of mates. You can see that, they are willing to die for each other.

“Gerard Moore (ex-Omagh Town and Shelbourne) came in at the tail-end and obviously he has played at a higher level. It’s been so far so good.”

Rovers have managed to replicate their excellent league form this season in the Reihill Cup. En route to the showpiece decider, McDaid’s men have defeated Lisnarick Reserves, Mountjoy thirds and reserves before producing a vintage display in defeating Tummery Athletic Reserves in a last-four clash at Ferney Park.

That performance ranked amongst Dunbreen’s best of the season and the manager is hoping that his players can take confidence from that eye-catching victory in particular to finish the season in glorious triumph.

“We got it tough in the first tie at Lisnarick and we just got it over the line,” continued McDaid.

“Mountjoy thirds took us to extra-time and then we played Mountjoy Reserves who went one up. They are an excellent side but once again the boys showed true character.

“We deserved to win the semi-final against Tummery, I don’t think they had a shot on target. To hold a Division One team scoreless with no shots on target will spur on the lads that they can go on and achieve bigger and better things.

“That performance was right up there with our best of the season. Everyone put in shift, emptied the tank, it was humbling to see 14 lads go out and produce a performance like that.”

Dunbreen have never won the Reihill Cup competition although they did reach the final in 2016 when they were beaten 22-21 on penalties in an epic encounter by Mountjoy United Reserves.

McDaid insists his team will start as underdogs but agrees that his players have a real shot at ultimate glory.

“We’ll be going in as underdogs but we’ll take it as it comes,” he added.

“At the end of the day it’s a one-off, you just don’t know what happens on the day. It all depends how the boys prepare themselves over the course of the week. Every game is different, no two games are the same.

“We go there in decent form. It’s an occasion we are going to enjoy and hopefully come Friday night we will be Reihill Cup champions.”