Royal School lads complete perfect group campaign

ROYAL School Dungannon’s rugby first XV capped a superb qualification schedule in the Danske Bank Schools Cup on Saturday when they finished top of group C with a perfect record of four wins from four after seeing off a Banbridge Academy side coached by their own former Head of PE Gareth McClintock and former pupil Charlie Farrell.

Their latest victory, which came at home, completed an excellent first phase of the competition for the new Head of PE, David Riddles, who only started his new post in the week before the Schools Cup got underway.

On Saturday, however, with Riddles unavailable to be with the team, Gareth Lucas took charge and he was delighted with what he saw as captain Blake Redmond put in a man of the match display to inspire his team-mates to a comfortable victory, which will give them confidence ahead of the knockout stages in the new year.

“The boys played really well, it was a composed performance,” Lucas observed. “Even though we were through anyway, the boys wanted to finish on a high before Christmas and go through the group stage undefeated, which they did.

“They have played really good rugby really from the start of the season. They have had to weather a few hard defensive sets against the likes of Banbridge and Dromore, who are really good carriers. Sometimes you have to dig in and get through those patches and play your rugby after that and I think psychologically it puts them in a really good place because they know they have the ability to score, but they also have the ability to grind out a win.”

Banbridge took an early lead on Saturday with a penalty, but James Gibson responded in kind before the visitors regained their slender advantage. But once again, RSD bounced back with a strong finish out wide by Adam Nixon after good hands and team play brought play into the Banbridge 22 after some good defence weathered sustained pressure from a determined visiting side. Gibson converted as RSD led 10-6.

The home side extended their lead before the break with great team play creating a line break by Gibson who rounded defenders holding off to score out wide for 15-6.

The second half started brightly for RSD as good lineout play and controlled phases of play brought them into the 22 again and a series of picks from the rucks resulted in strong carry by Matthew Smith for a try at the foot of the posts, converted by James Gibson.

Things improved further for the Dungannon lads when a good carry and line break by Matas Slajus led to a series of rucks with quick ball and Blake got in for a try at the posts converted by James Gibson.

The home side’s final score of the game came when a break out from his own half by Stephen Wylie led to quick hands and good offloads for Blake going in for his second. James Gibson added the conversion and although Banbridge did add an unconverted effort towards the end, the home side were comfortable victors in the end, thanks in no small part of super performances from Redmond, Gibson, Ben Ferguson, Slajus, Harry Wylie and a super impact off the bench in the second half by Stephen Wylie.