Rudolph Run under starter’s orders

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the annual Rudolph Run taking place tomorrow from Eskra Community Centre at 12 noon.

The popular festive event organised by Knockmany Running Club and Eskra Community Association is back for its twelfth year. The Rudolph Run includes the 10k race and 5k run/walk with all runners, families and walkers very welcome.

This year the prize money has been boosted to over £1,500 including the usual categories in the 10k with a new over 70s prize this year. Under 18 and over 18 categories for places 1st to 3rd in the 5k, team prizes in 10k and also cash bonuses for setting 5k and 10k course records. There are 10k pacers with members of Knockmany Running Club pacing runners for 40, 45,50,55 and 60 minutes.

Advertisement

This year the chosen charity is Care for Cancer which supports the community of Omagh and its surrounding areas.

Proceeds from this years race will be helping to support cancer patients, their carers and families in the local area.

For further information see www.careforcancer.co.uk or email : info@careforcancer.co.uk.

The organisers would like to remind everyone that online registration will remain open until Friday 9th December. There will be no registration on the day. Everyone will be able to collect their race packs from 10am – 11.30am on race morning at Eskra Community Centre. The first 300 entrants will receive the Rudolph Run Beanie Hat, so enter earlier to avoid disappointment.

Team registration will be available on race morning. Male and Female teams of 5 people who must all be from the same club with the first 4 times to count.

Parking is available in close proximity to the Community Centre with stewards in attendance. Online registration is available.

Further information is available at Eskra.org website and Rudolph Run Facebook page.

Email eskra10k@eskra.org or contact Gerry McCaffrey on 07786730508.

Advertisement

Everyone is very welcome and as is tradition hot refreshments will be served after the race.