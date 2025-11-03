Ruthless Clogher sink Slaughtmanus to make Ulster semis

ULSTER JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Slaughtmanus 2-8 Clogher 5-15

A RUTHLESS second half display saw Clogher ease themselves into an Ulster semi-final with victory over Derry champions Slaughtmanus at Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.

Ciaran Bogue hit 3-3 for the winners who pulled clear after Slaughtmanus hit an early second half penalty to leave just a point between the teams.

It was an excellent team performance. Goalkeeper Rory McElroy was commanding between the posts. Their defence was solid and they were collectively composed on the ball.

Slaughtmanus hit goals at important times to give themselves a chance of getting back into the game, but Clogher always had a response. They never panicked, had key men in the important places and a range of scorers.

The Derry men were out of the blocks in the first attack with talisman winning an early ball before swinging instinctively over the bar.

Clogher won their first kick-out and it signalled the start of their dominant spell.

Finbarr McCaughey made a score for Cillian Barkey, both late changes, and Clogher were ahead by the fourth minute.

Both teams were evenly-matched in the opening 10 minutes before Clogher’s possession game stopped the ball to Slaughtmanus dangerman Conor McGee inside.

Ciaran Bogue beat two defenders along the endline before sending a bullet to the roof of the Slaughtmanus net for a 1-2 to 0-1 lead in the 11th minute. It was a goal to grace any game.

When referee Murphy awarded a free from the resultant kick-out, Ryan McGaughey made no mistake and the Tyrone side were well in control.

They needed goalkeeper McElroy to deal with high balls towards Barry Lyons lingering in the Clogher penalty area.

There was a brilliant Gavin McShane save at the other end, tipping a Marc McConnell shot around the post.

Slaughtmanus got the goal they needed when Conaire Molloy won the kick-out and after Killéne Thornton made the charge, he squared for Molloy to hit the net.

Barry Lyons added a score before the second Clogher goal. It was the killer score for Slaughtmanus.

The move began with from a long ball over the top to Ryan McGaughey who squared for McConnell to palm to net and open a 2-5 to 1-4 interval lead.

Slaughtmanus got the perfect start to the second half when Conor McGee was fouled before stroking his penalty to the net.

Bogue replied with two frees when goalkeeper Rory McElroy got his kick-outs away quickly and the boost of Slaughtmanus hitting their second goal was diluted.

The Derry side mixed passes to Conor McGee with a long ball to Barry Lyons but McElroy was as safe as houses between the posts.

With four points between the teams, Conor McGee dropped a second two-point attempt short in as many minutes.

Gavin McShane pulled a dangerous dipping Michael McCaughey shot from the top corner only for the ball to be recycled and Conor Shields popped over for a five-point lead after 45 minutes.

When Bogue pinged his second goal, a rocket to the bottom corner, it put Clogher 3-9 to 2-4 ahead and well on their way to victory.

Ryan McGaughey used his accuracy and composure to keep the scoreboard ticking before quickfire goals from Conor Shields and Bogue cemented victory. McGee and David Quigg replied with consolation points for Slaughtmanus but Clogher were home and hosed.

Scorers

Slaughtmanus: Conor McGee 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f), David Quigg 0-3 (1tp), Conaire Molloy 1-0, Barry Lyons and Oran Carton 0-1 each

Clogher: Ciarán Bogue 3-3 (2f), Ryan McCaughey 0-5 (2f), Marc McConnell, Conor Shields 1-1 each, Cillian Barkey 0-3, Barry McKenna and Paul McKenna 0-1 each

Teams

Slaughtmanus: Gavin McShane, Corrin McMonagle, Cathal Deery, Cahir Cooke, Oran Carton, Jude Mullan, Eoghan Cassidy, Conaire Molloy, David Quigg, Rian McCormick, Caolan Hargan, Conor Lyons, Killéne Thornton Conor McGee, Barry Lyons. Subs used: Eamon Deery for C Cooke half time, Shay Crawford for Jude Mullan blood sub 49, reversed 50, Gerald McCormick for K Thornton 52, Shay Crawford for B Lyons 55, Jason Ferguson for C McMonagle 59.

Clogher: Rory McElroy, Eoin Mellon, Dominic McKernan, Cillian Barkey; Conor Shields, Matty Callaghan, Mark Bogue; Barry McKenna, Darragh Mellon; Sean Bogue, Ciaran Boue, Michael McCaughey, Ryan McCaughey, Marc McConnell, Finbarr McCaughey. Subs: Emmett Hagan for D McKernan 46, Jamie Callahan for M McCaughey 46, Eoin McCarron for F McCaughey 50, Gareth McKenna for M Callaghan 53, Paul Callaghan for M Bogue 55, Cillian Barkey for V Lowry half time, James Callaghan for S McCaffrey 52, Darragh Mellon for B McKenna 54, Finbar McCaughey for S Bogue 55, Eoin McCarron for M Callaghan 57.

Referee: Eoin Murphy (Fermanagh).