Ruthless Tyrone U20s hit Fermanagh for ‘six’

Tyrone 6-26 Fermanagh 0-6

OUTGUNNED Fermanagh were ‘hit for six’ by reigning All-Ireland Under-20 champions Tyrone in a pitifully one-sided Ulster series group game at O’Neill Park, Dungannon last Wednesday night.

The Red Hands showed little mercy on their opponents across the hour, with players keen to hold their hands up to the management on the sideline and show that they warrant a slot in the starting fifteen for more significant challenges down the line.

All bar two of Tyrone’s huge scoring tally came from open play while fourteen different men registered on a night when they ran amok.

For Fermanagh in contrast this was a sobering experience and running the gauntlet of the revved-up champs in full flow must have proven something of an eye-opener.

However in the dog-eat-dog world of Ulster Championship football they will just have to dust themselves down and go again.They actually took the lead in this one with Shay Deazley slotting over the opener, but after that the turkey shoot commenced at the other end.

Midfielder Conor O’Neill blasted over from long range, before in the third minute Eoin McElholm teed up Loughmacrory club colleague Ruairi McCullagh for a smart low finish past keeper Shea Mulligan.

Captain Joey Clarke, Matthew Quinn, Liam Og Mossey and midfielder Conan Devlin all raised white flags as Tyrone clicked into gear, and in the tenth minute Devlin hit the net after a razor sharp exchange of passes with Conal Sheehy.

Ben Warnock banged over a quality effort at the other end for the Erne boys, but a sharply taken brace by Noah Grimes and neat McElholm score left the hosts in the box-seat at the midway stage of the half leading 2-8 to 0-2.

Cian O’Brien was twice on target for Fermanagh, but in the main their attack was feeding off scraps and after McCullagh (free) and Mossey puts efforts over the bar, Mossey fisted home goal number three at the back post right on the interval, with McElholm creating the opportunity. (Half-time Tyrone 3-11 Fermanagh 0-4)

Both teams made a raft of changes at the break, but there was no let up from the clinical home side as Sheehy, Quinn, Grimes and Mossey capped some polished approach work with points.

Half-back Fiachra Nelis crashed home a superb individual goal in the 37th minute after a penetrating burst up the right, though it took some last ditch defending to prevent O’Brien breaching the Tyrone net, his effort diverted behind for a ’45’.

O’Brien and sub Barry Goodwin notched up scores for Fermanagh in the second period on what was a painful night overall for their young charges.

Tyrone showed little mercy as they kept their foot on the pedal all the way through to the final whistle, recording 2-11 in the final quarter.They also cracked two attempts off the crossbar.

Sub Darragh Donaghy was one of the goalscorers while deep into injury time McElholm cleverly jinked into space to lash the ball high to the net.

Scorers

Tyrone: Noah Grimes (0-7), Ruairi McCullagh (1-3,1f), Liam Og Mossey (1-3), Eoin McElholm (1-2), Darragh Donaghy (1-2), Conan Devlin (1-1), Fiachra Nelis (1-0), Matthew Quinn (0-2), Conor O’Neill, Joey Clarke, Ben Hughes, Conal Sheehy, Eoin Donaghy (0-1 each), Conor McAneney (0-1,’45’)

Fermanagh: Cian O’Brien (0-3,2f), Ben Warnock, Shay Deazley, Barry Goodwin (0-1 each)

Teams

Tyrone: Conor McAneney, Shane McCaul, Ben Hughes, Conor Devlin, Callum Daly, Joey Clarke, Fiachra Nelis, Conan Devlin, Conor O’Neill, Conal Sheehy, Eoin McElholm, Matthew Quinn, Noah Grimes, Ruairi McCullagh, Liam Og Mossey. Subs used: Eoin Donaghy for C O’Neill (h-time), Sean Broderick for C Daly (h-time), Rian Smith for M Quinn (35mins), Darragh Donaghy for L Mossey (45), Caolan Donnelly for J Clarke (49)

Fermanagh: Shea Mulligan, Shaun McCarron, Conor Mulligan, Kai McGoldrick, James Tierney, Oisin Swift, Cal McAnespie, Liam MacEnri, Ben Warnock, Caolan Brennan, Daire Chapman, Shay Deazley, Kealan Fitzpatrick, Lanty Feely, Cian O’Brien. Subs used: Barry Goodwin for C Brennan (h-time), Darragh Flanagan for L MacEnri (h-time), Luke McAnespy for J Tierney (h-time), Dara Cathcart for S Deazley (36), Ciaran Cullen for L Feely (44)

Referee: Conall Roberts (Antrim)