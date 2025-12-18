Sacred Heart suffer tough loss to Lecale

ULSTER SCHOOLS LOCH AN IUIR FINAL

Sacred Heart Omagh 2-6 Lecale Trinity Downpatrick 2-10

SACRED Heart’s brave bid to win the Ulster Schools Loch an Iuir title just came up short at The Dub in Belfast on Monday afternoon when they lost out to Lecale Trinity Downpatrick in the final.

The Omagh school had recovered from a poor start to only trail by three points at the break and when they got on level terms early in the second period it was very much game on.

They failed though to get their noses in front during that crucial spell and while it was still parity going into the final ten minutes their Down opponents hit the last four scores of the contest to take the silverware.

It was a disappointing defeat for Sacred Heart and while it will be small consolation to them they did give it their all on the day. Best for them were Charlie Byrne, Oran McMenamin, Oisin Connolly and Daire O’Kane while Michael Johnston, Jake Shankelton, Ethan Smyth, Jamie O’Toole and Oisin McComiskey all stood out for the winners Downpatrick.

Sacred Heart corner forward Connor Murray had the game’s opening score in the third minute but then Lecale Trinity Downpatrick took control for the remainder of the first quarter to build up a healthy advantage.

Full forward Jamie O’Toole kicked the equaliser before right half back Johnston, who was the best player on the field, got forward to put his side in front.

It was a good spell for the Down School with corner forward Ethan Smyth contributing a brace of points either side of one from impressive centre half forward McComiskey.

In the 12th minute a well worked move resulted in a goal for Downpatrick and Sacred Heart were in trouble as they trailed 1-5 to 0-1.

It proved to be a key period in the game as Sacred Heart upped their level of performance to keep their opponents scoreless for the remainder of the first half.

Charlie Byrne began the fightback with a point and other scores followed from McMenamin, Carson McGrath and Daire O’Kane as the Tyrone lads fought their way back into contention by the short whistle to only trail 1-5 to 0-5.

It was a much needed end to the first half for Sacred Heart but it instilled confidence into them and they picked up where they had left off on the restart.

A flowing move saw corner forward Carson finish to the net past Downpatrick keeper Oisin Carr to leave it 1-4 without reply and the sides on level terms.

That goal came in the 33rd minute but within two minutes the winners had moved four points in front again as a while flag from the boot of McComiskey was followed by a green one in the next attack courtesy of Johnston.

After that explosive start to the second half the scores dried up a little before Garbhan O’Donnell steered over a point in the 48th minute to give Sacred Heart Omagh renewed hope.

Three minutes later and the sides were level when McMenamin scored a goal and we were set for a grandstand finish. Unfortunately from an Omagh perspective they failed to score again as Downpatrick upped the ante. McComiskey’s third point of the day gave his side a lead that they were never to lose before O’Toole added another one from a free.

Sacred Heart were still very much in contention going into the final five minutes but they failed to gt the scores that their challenge badly required and instead it was Lecale Trinity Downpatrick who closed the game out with points apiece from midfield duo Charlie Swail and Jake Shankelton to win the day.

Scorers

Sacred Heart Omagh: Oran McMenamin 1-1, Carson McGrath 1-1, Conor Murray 0-1, Charlie Byrne 0-1, Daire O’Kane 0-1, Garbhan O’Donnell 0-1

Lecale Trinity Downpatrick: Michael Johnston 1-1, Oisin McComiskey 0-3, Ryan Madine 1-0, Ethan Smyth 0-2, Jamie O’Toole 0-2, Charlie Swail 0-1, Jake Shankelton 0-1

Teams

Sacred Heart Omagh: Robbie Diver McCauley, Caoilte Breen, Ryan McMenamin, Cormac O’Kane, Oisin Connolly, Eoghan O’Neill, Daire O’Kane, Brogan Devlin, Caiden Harald, Flynn Browne, Oran McMenamin, Garbhan O’Donnell, Carson McGrath, Charlie Byrne, Connor Murray. Subs: None used

Lecale Trinity Downpatrick: Oisin Carr, Daniel Fitzsimons, Milo Morrison, Niall Madine, Michael Johnston, Miceal Owens, Shea Morgan, Charlie Swail, Jack Shankelton, Ryan Madine, Oisin McComisky, Odhran Addis, Conor Fitzpatrick, Jamie O’Toole, Ethan Smyth. Sub: Conor McVeigh for Morgan