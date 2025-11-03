Sadness at death of long-standing member of Dungannon Golf Club

IT was with deep sorrow that all at Dungannon Golf Club learned of the passing of its esteemed and beloved member, Peter Dolan.

Peter was a pillar of the club for over sixty years, having joined in the early days of his golfing life.

Throughout his long and distinguished association with the club, he served with honour and dedication in many roles, including captain, president, trustee and a long-standing member of council.

His contributions were marked by wisdom, integrity, and a quiet strength that earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution and commitment, Peter was awarded Honorary Life Membership in 2020—a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to the club and its community.

A club spokesperson said Peter was ‘the epitome of a true gentleman’.

“In meetings, he listened with patience and spoke with clarity and insight, offering thoughtful guidance that reflected his deep experience and unwavering commitment to the Club.

“On the course and in the clubhouse, he was known for his warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit.

“His legacy is one of leadership, service, and friendship. Peter’s presence enriched the lives of many, and his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

“The club extends its heartfelt condolences to Marjorie, his family, and his many friends. Peter will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all at Dungannon Golf Club.”