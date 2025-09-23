Sarsfields scramble past Errigal to make semis

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Drumragh 0-19 Errigal Ciaran III 2-7

MORE functional than flamboyant, Drumragh battled their way through to the last four of the Junior Championship at Donaghmore on Sunday afternoon, though Errigal will have left Fr Devlin Park harbouring a few regrets.

Two quick fire goals courtesy of Damien McDermott and Ryan Lynch with ten minutes remaining set up a grandstand finish, as the Sarsfields witnessed their double figures lead whittled down to three points. Errigal threw everything at their opponents down the home straight, but some wayward finishing, allied to scrambled Drumragh defending, meant they came up short.

Niall McCarney led the scoring stakes for the victors, but on a blustery afternoon, it was really more a case of battening down the hatches, with the hard work and diligence of the likes of Eamonn Kerrigan, Gareth Haughey, Eoin Montgomery and Daniel O’Neill also ensuring that the Clanabogan boys got over the winning line.

The lively O’Neill darted through to slot over the first two scores of the contest, before Kian Murphy rounded off a dribbling run with an excellent strike over the top.

Seasoned campaigner Davy Harte got Errigal off and running with a fine two pointer, but other opportunities went abegging for Errigal with their radar malfunctioning.

McCarney (free) and O’Neill extended Drumragh’s advantage, but around the 20 minute mark Errigal started to settle. Senan Canavan knocked over a free and Robert Harper sent a lovely effort sailing over to reduce the margin to one.

The Sarsfields began to establish more cohesion and fluency in their attacking play in the run-up to the interval. McCarney sent a monster of a two point free over the bar, while after O’Neill spilled possession when clean through on goal, McCarney planted the resultant ’45’ and then Sean McGale swivelled to convert, leaving it 0-9 to 0-4 at the turnaround.

Within ten minutes of the restart that advantage had been extended to ten points, O’Neill and Montgomery with a couple of spectacular two pointers, and Malachy McManus also registering. Indeed if it wasn’t for a fine save by Errigal keeper Ronan McAnenly with an outstretched leg Drumragh would have been out of sight.

Errigal showed tremendous grit and resolve in the final quarter however to make a real fist of it, albeit their shooting continued to let them down. Niall McCartan drilled over a two point free though Kian Murphy replied at the other end, slipping one in at the near post.

The match appeared to be drifting towards its inevitable conclusion until a razor sharp Errigal move culminated in Damien McDermott palming to the net, and soon after sub Ryan Lynch cracked a fine goal past Drumragh keeper Patrick Colgan.

The Sarsfields though maintained their composure and breakaway scores by Eoin Montgomery, Ronan Maguire and Niall McCarney (two point free) eased their passage into the semis, with Errigal also losing Senan Canavan to a late red for a second caution

Scorers

Drumragh: Niall McCarney (0-8,2tpfs,1tp,1f, 1 ’45’), Daniel O’Neill 0-5,1tp), Kian Murphy (0-2), Malachy McManus, Sean McGale, Ronan Maguire, Eoin Montgomery (0-1 each)

Errigal Ciaran III: Ryan Lynch (1-1), Damien McDermott (1-0), Niall McCartan (0-2,1tpf), David Harte (0-2,tp), Robert Harper (0-1), Senan Canavan (0-1,f)

Teams

Drumragh: Patrick Colgan, Carraig McKenna, Barry Fitzgerald, Eamonn Kerrigan, Aaron Montgomery, Gareth Haughey, Alex McGlinchey, Niall McCarney, Malachy McManus, Michael Roche, Sean McGale, Ronan Maguire, Kian Murphy, Eoin Montgomery, Daniel O’Neill. Subs used: Eamonn McCann for M Roche (40mins), Ryan Montgomery for S McGale (40), Oran Devlin for A McGlinchey (56)

Errigal Ciaran III: Ronan McAnenly, Damien McDermott, Ciaran McNally, Tom Loughran, Ethan Neill, James Harte, Ryan Ward, Niall McCartan, Aaron Neill, Sean McGirr, Connor McAleer, Senan Canavan, David Harte, Colm Mellon, Robert Harper. Subs used: Ryan Lynch for C McAleer (40mins), Aaron McKenna for E Neill (43), Jack McNelis for J Harte (45), Ewan McCabe for T Loughran (46), Peter Campbell for S McGirr (58)

Referee: Stephen Patton (Strabane)