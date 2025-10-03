Sarsfields skipper Niall is hoping for a repeat of 2023

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

By Niall Gartland

BEST out of three? Drumragh are the only side to have inflicted defeat on double-chasing Cookstown this season, but time will tell whether they can repeat the trick in Saturday’s Junior Championship semi-final at Loughmacrory.

They bumped into each other twice in Division 3A, in the first instance conceding six goals in a heavy defeat, in the second putting a halt to Cookstown’s 12-game winning streak at the tail end of the league. As experiences went, they couldn’t have been more contrasting.

Saturday will also be their second Championship meeting at this juncture in three years.

In 2023, a 17-year-old Niall McCarney scored one of the Sarsfield’s two goals as they booked their spot in the final, and now, just two years later, he’s already captain of his home club.

Asked to assess their Championship run to date, he acknowledges that their victories over Glenelly and Errigal Ciaran weren’t quite as convincing as they’d have liked.

“We are where we want to be, ultimately. We didn’t get off to a good start against Glenelly, and that probably fed into our last game as well, for parts of it.

“Hopefully we can get it right against Cookstown.

“They’ve had a very good season, and we nipped them in one game, but in our first league meeting they embarrassed us, scoring six goals. We shouldn’t be conceding that against any game.

“But this is Championship and you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s all on the day and we’ll go out and give it our best.”

McCarney has already achieved a lot in his burgeoning career. He played a prominent role through Omagh CBS’ run to back-to-back Hogan Cup finals, and was part of the Tyrone Minor team that landed provincial honours in 2022. Home is where the heart is and he’s honoured to captain his club.

“It’s definitely one of my proudest honours, I’d have it ahead of all the achievements with the school. When you’re a young boy knocking around the garden, you dream of leading out your club and I’m honoured that [manager] Shane Cleary has put his trust in me.

“It was a brilliant experience playing at that level with Tyrone and the CBS. I got to play with different lads from all around Tyrone and learnt so much from them, and I suppose I’ve been able to bring that experience back to the help and any time the younger lads want advice, I’m open to talking to them about it.”

Drumragh stalwart Cleary was appointed as manager ahead of the 2025 season. Previously he was Niall’s teammate but the overall dynamic hasn’t changed much.

“It’s different – in my first year when we played Cookstown in the semi-final, he was playing, then he got injured in the final against Fintona.

“It’s no real difference now he’s coaching us, we get on the very best, and you’re going to listen to everything he says because he knows what he’s talking about, and knows what’s best for Drumragh.”