Sarsfields squeeze past Glenelly

DRUMRAGH 0-11 GLENELLY 0-10

DRUMRAGH midfielder Malachy McManus scored a match-winning point at the death to seal a semi-final spot for the Sarsfields against a battling Glenelly on Sunday afternoon in Ballinamullan.

This had been a tense dogfight, filled with turnovers, ten yellow cards, one black and one red over the hour with the teams level on five occasions.

Advertisement

In the end, the experience of Drumragh saw them over the line. Shane Cleary hit four points, while McManus and Shane Devine were pivotal and the introduction of Eoin Montgomery made a big impact for them in the second half.

There was two points between the sides at the break with Drumragh having the edge. The Sarsfields edged the possession stakes, too, with a couple of excellent goal chances. However, keeper Conor McAneney and a well-organised Glenelly defence kept their side in the game.

There were three Glenelly yellow cards and a Drumragh black card in the half although it must be emphasised there wasn’t a bad tackle in the game.

Drumragh went two up in three minutes. A quick free from Murphy went to Ronan Maguire and Cleary was accurate with an angled free before losing Kian Murphy to a black card six minutes in. That indiscretion kickstarted Glenelly. Shane Devine was on hand to block an Oscar O’Neill effort but St Joseph’s were soon level through Eoghan McConnell and Garrett O’Neill.

Brian McConnell and Devine occupied sweeping role at either end and it left life difficult for the attackers, although Devine and Lorcan McCullagh exchanged points before Murphy returned from the bin.

A massive moment in the contest followed when Mc Aneney made a critical save from Sean McGale. The Drumragh man stormed through only to be closed down by the keeper. The rebound fell to Maguire and his effort was hoofed into the goalmouth before being seen out for a ‘45’. Tommy Murphy dropped that subsequent effort over the bar to put his side a point ahead.

Kian Murphy returned to land a long range point from play with Cormac McKeown scoring a stunning point on the run at the other end. Cleary tagged on a fine score for the Sarsfields to give them a slight edge at the break.

Advertisement

A lively start to the second half produced two excellent points at either end, Lorcan McCullagh dug a ball out from the Drumragh defence and Cleary added an outlandish effort from almost the far sideline.

That lead was short lived as the game swung Glenelly’s way. Cormac McBride was instrumental in that as he won more and more ball with Eoghan McConnell outstanding at centre field. A brace of McAneney points from a 45 and free levelled things for a third time.

Cleary scored his fourth point to seek out a lead again for his side, Montgomery the provider although three points in a row swung things to the St Joseph’s.

McBride with two and, Rory Kennedy all registered as Glenelly went two in front.

Niall McCarney lashed over a great point for Drumragh but as Glenelly pressed they hit a wide. McCarney was then teed up by Devine after goalkeeper James Colgan’s kick out to score the equaliser.

Cue a tense closing spell, poised on a knife-edge. Seamus Bradley fell foul of a second yellow card and saw red. Garrett O’Neill under pressure curled a free wide at one end before Colgan again was accurate with the kick out and Devine was on hand again to collect and send McManus in for the matchwinner.

THE SCORERS

Glenelly

Conor McAneney 0-2 (2f), Cormac McBride 0-2, Lorcan McCullagh 0-2, Eoghan McConnell, Cormac McKeown, Garrett O’Neill and Rory Kennedy (0-1 each).

Drumragh

Shane Cleary (0-4), Niall McCarney (0-2), Malachy McManus, Shane Devine, Ronan Maguire, Kian Murphy, Tommy Murphy (0-1 each).