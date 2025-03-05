Schools All Star awards for Tyrone quartet

FOUR Tyrone students will pick up MFC Ulster Ladies Post Primary Schools All Stars on March 21st after being selected as members of the thirty strong squad by the Ulster Council last week.

The successful quartet are Loreto Grammar’s Emma McCrossan who play for St Enda’s; Donaghmore’s Isabella Grimes from the local St Joseph’s School; dual starlet Catherine Moohan from Edendork; and Hannah Cavlan from Dungannon, both students at St Patrick’s Academy.

Initially 170 players were selected by their schools, and after two rounds of trials the final thirty have been named. This year’s squad is spread across the Province with representatives from 23 schools in eight of the nine counties making the final panel.

Topping the leaderboard are the Ulster U20 A winners Loreto Cavan who have three players selected The players from the O’Neill County were all Ulster Minor champions with Tyrone last season and have been influential for their club, county and schools over the past twelve months. All have a big future in the ladies game.

The quartet of Tyrone representatives and their teammates will play an in-house game in UUJ on Thursday 6th March and will also receive their Awards along with a unique one off MFC Sports kit at a Banquet in Canavan’s, Garvaghey on Friday 21st March.