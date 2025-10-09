Scór na nÓg reaches the semi-final stages

Thosaigh babhtaí tosaigh Scór na nÓg 2025 faoi chúinsí aisteacha i mbliana, mar gur cuireadh cluichí Craoibhe Chlubanna ar athló de bharr na stoirme, rud a raibh tionchar aige ar chlár Scór ina dhiaidh sin.

The first rounds of Scór na nÓg 2025 began in strange circumstances this year with Club Championship games being postponed due to the storm which in turn had a knock-on affect on the Scór programme.

B’éigean an láthair i gCaisleán na Deirge a chur ar ceal de bharr na rabhadh aimsire; bhí ar na clubanna dul go láithreacha eile, agus b’éigean an tríú oíche, a bhí le bheith ar siúl sa Mhaigh, a aistriú mar gheall ar a rannpháirtíocht i gCraobhchomórtas Peile Idirmheánach.

The venue in Castlederg had to be cancelled due to the weather warnings, so clubs had to be diverted to other venues and the third night’s venue in Moy had to be moved due to their involvement in the Intermediate Football Championship. The Junior Championship also had to be postponed adding further to clubs altering their arrangements.

Despite all this twenty-one of our clubs turned up in Dromore on Saturday evening to compete in the first round of the Scór programme. A further twelve clubs competed in the re-arranged venue at Dún Uladh on the Sunday afternoon with an additional four taking part in the Quiz. All this needed to be done to ensure the Scór programme could be completed and to allow Coiste Cultúir the leeway to ensure all clubs wishing to participate in Scór had the opportunity to do so.

The array of talent, competence and understanding of an unusual set of circumstances led to two superb nights of entertainment and expression of our culture. We congratulate all those clubs who participated and contributed to the programme. We also acknowledge the clubs that have not competed in Scór for a while and also the clubs, who on this occasion

Everyone now looks forward to two more nights of first class entertainment. So come out and enjoy the super talents of the youth in the GAA communities throughout Tír Eoghain.

Dun Uladh- Oct 17th at 7pm

Rince Foirne: An Ómaigh, Coill an Chlochair, Fionntamhnach, Trí Leac, Taite Riabhach

Amhránaíocht Aonair: Coill an Chlochair, An Droim Mór (Mná), An Ómaigh (Fir), Droim Caoin, Aireagal Chiaráin, Fionntamhnach, Taite Riabhach, Sperrin Óg

Aithriseoireacht/ Scéalaíocht: Coill an Chlochair, Gleann Eallaigh, An Ómaigh (Fir), Droim Rátha

Bailéad Ghrúpa: Coill an Chlochair, An Ómaigh (Fir), Fionntamhnach, Aireagal Chiaráin

Ceol Uirlise: Fionntamhnach, An Droim Mór, Droim Rátha, Aireagal Chiaráin, Trí Leac

Nuachleas: Caisleán na Deirge, Fionntamhnach, An Ómaigh (Fir)

Rince Seit: An Ómaigh, Coill an Chlochair

Pomeroy- Oct 19th at 5pm

Rince Foirne: An Charraig Mhor, Brocagh, An Eaglais, Loch Mhic Ruairi

Amhránaíocht Aonair: Doire Locháin, Loch Mhic Ruairí, Éire Óg (Iomáint), Domhnach Mór, An Eochair, Cluain Eo, Clochar, Brocach

Aithriseoireacht/ Scéalaíocht:

An Eaglais, Éadan na dTorc, Doire Locháin, An Charraig Mhór, Gallbhaile, Brocach, An Eochair

Bailéad Ghrúpa: Brocach, Cabhán a’Chaorthainn, Loch Mhic Ruairí, An Charraig Mór

Ceol Uirlise: Éadan na dTorc, Eascair, Doire Locháin, Gallbhaile, Taite Riabhach

Nuachleas: An Charraig Mhór, An Eochair