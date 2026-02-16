Scott believes win against Reds was key for Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 3

Cliftonville 2

STEVEN Scott believes Dungannon Swifts have taken a big step towards another top six finish after storming back to beat Cliftonville.

A 90th minute penalty from Adam Glenny capped the comeback in one of the best games of the season.

This match had been shifted to Friday night for live TV coverage, and it was an inspired choice.

It may not have had the high stakes of the sides’ Irish Cup final meeting, but it delivered drama aplenty.

Cliftonville were leading going into the final 15 minutes, but goals from Cahal McGinty and Glenny clinched the points.

It was the perfect response to a 6-0 hammering at Linfield just three days earlier.

Scott, who scored the first, said: “We knew we had to respond because it was definitely unacceptable on Tuesday – especially in the second half.

“We reflected on it (on Thursday) and we knew we had to be better, and we’ve reacted in the best possible way today.”

Dungannon finish the weekend in fifth, with a nine point cushion on seventh-placed Cliftonville, albeit the Reds have three games in hand.

Scott added: “We had lost three in the league so we had to get back to winning ways and we’ve done it in good fashion tonight.

“It’s a big three points and hopefully that leaves us well placed now. We know we’ve a good squad and we believe we’re going in the right direction.”

Three Dungannon defenders were on the scoresheet here, but the performance of on-loan forward Kobei Moore also caught the eye.

He worked the Reds defence with his runs and pressing, and came close to scoring several times in the first half.

Boss Rodney McAree feels he can make a big impact in his time at Dungannon.

“I thought Kobei Moore deserved a goal for his performance – he had a really good game for us,” he said.

“He’s a talented boy, I think he needs to be playing.

“Obviously he’s up against it whenever he’s at Larne with the personnel that’s there, but he’s getting minutes here at the moment. If he keeps on performing then he will continue to get those minutes.

“I thought he was excellent and he deserved a goal. He nearly got one in the first half and I think a goal for Dungannon Swifts is just around the corner.”