Sean’s goal decisive as Galbally progress into final

A CLASSIC opportunist goal early in the second half from Sean Murphy paved the way for a resounding Galbally victory in this Ulster Intermediate semi-final clash.

The Pearses were full value for their 1-12 to 0-10 victory, and that goal combined with a strong first half display really made the difference for them.

Paddy Crozier and his players will now prepare for the provincial final in a fortnight against Monaghan champions, Corduff.

But they will be only too aware that more improvements will be required following their second comprehensive victory of the campaign.

It was that first half which really set them on the road. Strong play from Conor Quinn, Marc Lennon and Christoper Morris in the defence and Enda McGarrity and Cormac Donnelly at midfield helped create good attacking chances.

Daniel Kerr, Conor Donaghy, Christopher Morris, Liam Rafferty, Ronan Nugent and Enda McGarrity all fired over points to leave them 0-10 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Sean Murphy’s goal after good work from Ronan Nugent further consolidated their commanding position and ensured that they issue was effectively decided entering the final quarter.

There were some anxious moments before the end, but there was never any danger of the Pearses slipping up and they progress to the final with confidence.

“We’re happy enough. Semi-finals are for winning and things weren’t pretty in the second half, but the team is glad to be through,” said midfielder, Enda McGarrity afterwards.

“The final whistle couldn’t have come at a better time for us because they were pressing. The conditions were bad towards the end, but at this time of year you have to be prepared for anything.

“It was really a game of two halves and thankfully we had created a wee bit of a cushion for ourselves in the first half. They came back at us in the second half, and our goal came a little against the run of play and thankfully it was enough to see us through.”