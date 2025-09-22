Second half control sees Clogher safely through

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Clogher 2-15 Clann na nGael 0-8

A STRONG second half performance was enough to see Clogher through to the Junior semi-final following what was ultimately an emphatic win over Clann na nGael at Ballinamullan on Saturday evening.

Goals in the third quarter courtesy of Marc McConnell and Ciaran Bogue made the difference for the Eire Ogs. But they will know that big improvements are going to be needed if they are to win the title and with it promotion to Intermediate for 2026.

For, there were long periods in this tie when Clann na nGael competed very well. The challenge from the north Tyrone side was spearheaded by Ciaran Kerlin and Damian Ball in the defence and Conor Kerlin at midfield.

It was low-scoring during the opening stages, with Robbie Conway and Ciaran Kerlin edging the underdogs ahead, as Ciaran Bogue responed for Clogher to leave the teams level at 0-2 each at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were winning possession and attacking with purpose. However, the final pass went astray more often than not, as the likes of Conor Shields and Matty Callaghan for Clogher and Ciaran Kerlin and Damien Ball for Clann na nGael forced turnovers.

Things did liven up significantly from then on, though. David Conway put the Clanns ahead, but they were hit as the Eire Ogs appeared to find their form. Points courtesy of Coaran Bogue, Marc McConnell and Ryan McCaughey boosted their confidence and they led 0-5 to 0-3 approaching the interval.

A goal from Ciaran Bogue was disallowed soon after, but the issue was still very much in the balance heading into half-time as Robbie Conway scored for Clann na nGael to leave just the minimum between the teams. The fact that the Clanns would enjoy the aid of a reasonably strong breeze on the resumption added to the sense that this tie was far from decided.

Clogher though emerged for that second half with renewed vigour and were soon making that count on the scoreboard. Conor Shields showed intent when he raced through to score, Ryan McCaughey added another moments later and they enhanced their control with the opening goal.

Marc McConnell capitalised on a poor restart, raced through soccer-style and dispatched the ball to the net. Suddenly, the Eire Ogs were 1-7 to 0-4 ahead and a further score from goalkeeper, Rory McElroy, consolidated their advantage.

Now Clann na nGael sought a response. Robbie Conway settled them with a point and they came agonisingly close to grabbing the goal that they required to really get back into contention. A Ciaran Kerlin shot produced a great save from Rory McElroy. Points from Gareth McDermott and Robbie Conway boosted their total, but the task facing them became increasingly hard.

From then on, Clogher always seemed set on securing the win and indeed that was how it proved. Their second goal sealed the deal. It came when Ciaran Bogue ran through in impressive fashion before firing a great shot to the net. That left them 2-10 to 0-7 ahead and from then on there was no doubt about the result.

Ciaran Bogue added two more scores in the closing stages as their tally was completed courtesy of Ryan McCaughey, Rory McElroy and Cillian Barkey to complete a fairly comprehensive victory and secure that much sought-after place in the final four.

Scorers

Clogher: Ciaran Bogue 1-5 1f, Marc McConnell 1-1, Ryan McCaughey 0-3 2f, Rory McElroy 0-2 2f, Mattie Callaghan 0-1, Conor Shields 0-1, Michael McCaughey 0-1, Cillian Barkey 0-1.

Clann na nGael: Robbie Conway 0-4 2f, Ciaran Kerlin 0-1, David Conway 0-1, Gareth McDermott 0-1 1f, Keenan Donaghey 0-1

Teams

Clogher: Rory McElroy, Sean McCaffrey, Dominic McKernan, Ruairi McCaughey, Conor Shields, Mattie Callaghan, Mark Bogue, Barry McKenna, Darragh Mellon, Sean Bogue, Michael McCaughey, Ryan McCaughey, Ciaran Bogue, Marc McConnell. Subs: Vincent Lowry for J Callaghan 37, Eoin McCarron for B McKenna 41, Fergal McKenna for M McConnell, Cillian Barkey for R McCaughey 57, Gareth McKenna for D McKernan 58.

Clann na nGael: Aaron Devine, Paul Conwell, Conor Devine, Criostoir Browne, Ciaran Kerlin, Damien Ball, Conor Harkin, Conor Kerlin, Keenan Donaghey, Johnny Knox, Gareth McDermott, Marc Henry, David Conway, Shea Brown, Robbie Conway. Subs: Dan Houston for S Brown 35, Cahir O’Neill for C Harkin 50, Ryan Devlin for J Knox 50, Joe Ball for M Henry 54.

Referee: Clagan Patton (Naomh Eoghan)