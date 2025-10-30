Second half goals deny St Davog’s Ladies

ULSTER LADIES INTERMEDIATE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

St Brigid-O’Neill’s 5-10 Aghyaran 1-10

By Damien Donnelly

FOUR goals in the closing half turned this Ulster Intermediate club tie on its head as Aghyaran ladies missed out to St Brigid-O’Neill’s at the quarter-final phase in Ballybay on Sunday.

The St Davog girls had finished the first half strongly and led over the interval by 1-7 to 1-3. There was a breeze prevalent on a rainy day at Pearse Park but its veracity was not strong enough to suggest such a whirlwind style turnaround was on its way.

Host side St Brigid-O’Neill’s, a combination team from Ballybay and vicinity, really landed running at the very start of the second half and they fired in two goals in as many minutes to gain an important upperhand. Indeed, St Brigid-O’Neill’s added two further goals as they established a clear advantage that Aghyaran were unable to redress, although the spirited St Davog’s kept battling away right to the end.

All four second half goals from St Brigid-O’Neill’s arrived during the course of the third quarter and gave Aghyaran a big mountain to climb as they searched for a route back into contention. The home team, though, had gained decisive control of the contest.

Aoibhinn McHugh, Katie Byrne, Niamh Gormley, Clara McMenamin, Sasha Byrne, Tara McHugh, Emma McGoary and company carried a strong challenge for the Tyrone champions, especially in the first half. Aoibhinn McHugh had some power-packed runs at the home defence and Aghyaran were able to turn the scoreboard over in their favour before the midway stage.

The likes of Megan Millar, Machailla McCabe, Aideen Drury, Anoala Roche Smith, Jayne Drury, Michaela Linden and Mary Quinn among others, however, helped to propel St Brigid-O’Neill’s into a winning situation.

St Brigid-O’Neill’s started play with a first minute Jayne Drury goal; Drury sending home a rocket shot to the net. Teigan O’Neill followed up by pointing from a free but Aghyaran gradually began to get a foothold on the match. The Tyrone team opened their account through an Emma McCroary free on seven minutes and the same player tagged on a second place kick conversion soon after.

Aghyaran then took the lead for the first time when a quick McCroary free found Sasha Byrne who in turn found the net with a tidy finish. That made it 1-2 to 1-1 for the St Davog’s on 17 minutes.

Jayne Drury pointed in response but a forceful Aoibhinn McHugh run carved out a chance that Sasha Byrne pointed from as the St Davog’s went ahead again. Katie Byrne then extended their lead to two when delivering a 22nd minute point.

Erin Cassidy for the hosts and Tara McHugh in reply both landed points as half-time drew closer. Aghyaran maintained their decent spell as Sasha Byrne and Cara Byrne drilled over points to send the St Davog girls in 1-7 to 1-3 ahead.

Aghyaran began the second 30 minutes four points clear but that soon became a two-point deficit after sharp approach play yielded goals courtesy of Machailla McCabe and Jayne Drury.

The visiting team had barely time to find their footing after that lightning quick double goal blast when their net was rattled once more, Jayne Drury completing her hat-trick in the process by the 37th minute.

Megan Millar tapped over a home point as the relentless offensive continued and Michaela Linden also pointed. Abbie Leer and Linden supplied further points before Lorna McGuirk scored goal number five midway through the half.

Lauren Casey and Michaela Linden landed additional points prior to the St Davog’s finally finding a score thanks to an Emma McCroary free. The St Davog’s tagged on points by Sasha Byrne, Tara McHugh and Bryne again but they were of the consolation variety at this stage. Drury pointed in reply as St Brigid-O’Neill’s booked a semi-final ticket to meet Eoghan Rua from Coleraine.

Scorers

St Brigid’s: Jayne Drury 3-2, Lorna McGuirk 1-0, Machailla McCabe 1-0, Michaela Linden 0-3, Lauren Casey 0-1, Abbie Leer 0-1, Megan Millar 0-1, Teigan O’Neill 0-1(f), Erin Cassidy 0-1

Aghyaran: Sasha Byrne 1-3, Emma McGroary 0-3(3f), Tara McHugh 0-2(1f), Cara Byrne 0-1, Katie Byrne 0-1

Teams

St Brigid’s: Andrea Leer, Mary Quinn, Aideen Drury, Nuala McGuirk, Abbie Leer, Sadhbh McElearney, Anoala Roche Smith, Molly Keenan, Olivia McSkean, Lorna McGuirk, Megan Millar, Erin Cassidy, Teigan O’Neill, Machailla McCabe, Jayne Drury. Subs: Lauren Casey, Micheala Linden

Aghyaran: Niamh McBride, Caola Caterson, Clara McMenamin, Aoife Byrne, Rachel Foy, Roisin Lynch, Niamh Gormley, Katie Byrne, Aoibhinn McHugh, Cara Byrne, Lucy McMenamin, Emma McGroary, Tara McHugh, Maria McHugh, Sasha Byrne.

Referee: Maggie Farrelly, Cavan