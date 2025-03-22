Second half subs star as Under-20s power away from Down

Down 0-11 Tyrone 3-15

TYRONE’S defence of their Ulster and All Ireland Under-20 titles got off to an encouraging start at St.Mary’s Park in Burren on Wednesday night when they emerged convincing winners over Down.

They fell four points down early on and took almost a quarter of an hour to get into their stride but after a close opening half they completely controlled matters after the break.

The defence throughout were superb, particularly man of the match Joey Clarke while Conan Devlin and Conor O’Neill assumed control in midfield.

Eoin McElholm came on at the break to telling effect on a night when all the forwards at times showed what they are capable of while four substitutes managed to get their names on the scoresheet as well.

It meant that a potential banana skin was safely negotiated as they took the first step in trying to secure top spot in their group and the automatic semi final berth that goes with it.

The home side certainly looked the part early on and they almost got in for a goal after only twenty five seconds but for a good save from Conor McAneney from Eoghan Travers at the expense of a ’45’ which the latter converted.

Down keeper DJ Farrell was pushing forward at every opportunity and he landed two outstanding scores in a row the first of which was a two pointer. Noah Grimes opened Tyrone’s account from a free in the 13th minute and that was quickly followed by a Darragh Donaghy point from play.

Tyrone were now getting into their stride and after Ruairi McCullagh had split the posts a patient build up from the Red Hands in the 17th minute resulted in O’Neill taking a pass from clubmate Clarke to blast to the net. Travers and McCullagh exchanged points from frees to leave it all square at halftime, 1-4 to 0-7.

McElholm made an immediate impact after coming on as he burst past three or four challenges to kick a brilliant point in the opening attack of the second half. Travers responded from a free before a long range effort from O’Neill gave Tyrone a lead that they were never to lose in the 35th minute.

Sixty seconds later and the winners grabbed their second goal when Liam Og Mossey exchanged passes with Clarke to fire past Farrell.

Matthew Quinn then got in on the act with another fine point before Mossey, Clarke and Donaghy combined for the latter to set up Grimes to palm to the net but it was ruled out for a square ball.

Tyrone though were purring at this stage with McElholm to the fore up front as he hit a two pointer and then followed that up with a brace of frees.

Conor Ward pointed for Down but Tyrone substitute Michael McElhatton then finished to the net from close range after McElholm had lobbed keeper Farrell. Travers scored a two pointer but Tyrone closed out the game with scores from Eoin Donaghy, McElhatton and Lorcan McCullagh.

Scorers

Down: Eoghan Travers (0-6, 1x2pt, 1xpt f, 1f, 1 ’45’), DJ Farrell (0-3, 1x2pt), Barra McEvoy (0-1 f), Conor Ward (0-1)

Tyrone: Eoin McElholm (0-5, 1x2pt, 2f), Conor O’Neill (1-1), Michael McElhatton (1-1), Liam Og Mossey (1-0), Ruairi McCullagh (0-2,1f), Matthew Quinn (0-2), Darragh Donaghy (0-1), Noah Grimes (0-1,f), Eoin Donaghy 0-1, Lorcan McCullagh (0-1)

Teams

Down: DJ Farrell, Ben Christie, Liam Vaughan, Lorcan Lynch, Donagh Murdock, Jamie McFerran, Callan Morgan, Dan McKernan, Luke Quinn, Eoin Murray, Lorcan Ward, Eoghan Travers, Barra McEvoy, Coey Clerkin, Dara McAleenan. Subs used: Riain Magorrian for J McKernan, Conor Ward for D McAleenan, Shea Begley for Clerkin, Oran Byrne for L Quinn

Tyrone: Conor McAneney, Shane McCaul, Ben Hughes, Conor Devlin, Callum Daly, Joey Clarke, Fiachra Nelis, Cona Devlin, Conor O’Neill, Darragh Donaghy, Conal Sheehy, Matthew Quinn, Noah Grimes, Ruairi McCullagh, Liam Og Mossey. Subs used: Eoin McElholm for R McCullagh, Eoin Donaghy for C Sheehy, Michael McElhatton for D Donaghy, Lorcan McCullagh for M Quinn, Sean Broderick for F Nelis

Referee: Niall McKenna, Monaghan