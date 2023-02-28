This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Sharp shooting St Joseph’s secure All-Ireland berth

  • 28 February 2023
Sharp shooting St Joseph’s secure All-Ireland berth
John McKenna, of St Joseph's Donaghmore, gets away from Andrew Wogan, of Ardee Community School, in the All Ireland Schools Senior B semi final at Inniskeen
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 28 February 2023
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY