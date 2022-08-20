Sigerons Ladies clinch Junior B League title

Strabane 6-11

Rock 2-5

A clinical performance steered Strabane Ladies to promotion after one season in Junior B as they accounted for an injury ravaged Rock at Ballinamullan in the League Final.

While the East Tyrone side struggled with upwards on eight absentees due to injury the Sigersons showed no mercy as they eased through the gears to secure a big win.

Rock to their credit never threw in the towel despite trailing by sixteen points at the break. They produced a more assured second half performance with Catherine Lagan, Laura Kilptarick, Niamh Lagan and Emma Bradley carrying a threat. A full selection from St Patrick’s may have made a difference to the eventual and undoubted outcome.

Veteran Tori McLaughlin turned in an outstanding overall display on the night for the victors, leading the attack and orchestrating so much that was good about the Strabane display.

Captain Michaela Moss, teenager Crystal Crossan and Niamh Coyle contributed to the scores while at the back Eireann O’Hagan was part of a well drilled defence. After a disappointing 2021 campaign they have made a quick return up the ranks.

Strabane were three goals up after just ten minutes, McLaughlin with an early double and Crossan’s speculative effort from 25 yards out dropping over netminder Catriona Clerkin. That said Rock hit four wides and Kilpatrick’s goal bound effort just three minutes in was saved by Kate Mortimore.

Moss added a point and when her long range free came back out Crossan was on hand to slot in a fourth goal.

The Strabane dominance was compounded when Rachel Holland and Coyle pointed before Holy Cross student Crossan teed up Moss for a fifth goal short of half time.

Rock opened their account through Niamh Lagan and Bradley points although the loss of Lucy Mackle to injury was a body blow to them.

There was sixteen points between the sides at the break and Sigersons refused to take their foot off the gas when action resumed.

Moss and McLaughlin pointed though Strabane hit the double figures of wides before the second water break.

Niamh Lagan added a Rock point and from the kick out Catherine Lagan spun away from her marker and slammed home a goal. The Rock joy was short lived though. Crossan and Coyle added points and McLaughlin after one of her trademark runs slotted in a sixth goal.

Lagan had no luck at the other end. She hit the woodwork twice and while she did set Niamh up for a goal before the end there was no stopping the Strabane juggernaut as Crossan and Mc Laughlin added points, while Crossan also saw a great effort well saved by Clerkin.

Sigersons added late points from McLaughlin and Crossan as they ran the clock down to a more than comfortable win. Next up is the championship and they will certainly start as odds on favourites to complete the double.