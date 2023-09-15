Sigersons finish bottom as Clonoe go unbeaten

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION TWO ROUND UP

STRABANE 0-9 OWEN ROES 0-12

STRABANE played host to neighbours Owen Roes at Sigerson Park knowing that they needed a win as well as other results to go their way in order to avoid relegation but while they got the second part of that equation this three point reversal sends them down.

It was 0-4 apiece at the break with Peter Kirk, Tony Devine and Conn Tinney on target for the visitors with Oran McGrath and David Taylor responding for the home side.

It remained nip and tuck throughout the second half as well with McGrath taking his haul to 0-4 and Joe Bishop also on target while Stephen Harper had a brace for Owen Roes with Aodhan Gormley also on target. It was all level going into the closing stages but crucially the visitors hit the last three points.

BERAGH 2-13 TATTYREAGH 2-11

WITH Beragh having already secured runners up spot they had nothing at stake here at home to struggling Tattyreagh and the Red Knights almost came a cropper needing a late goal to complete a comeback victory.

Tattyreagh went into the game knowing that a defeat could have relegated them while a win would have left them with home advantage in the playoffs so they remain were they were at the start of play. They certainly played for their survival with goals from Eoighan Murray and Johnny Harkin coupled with points from James Darcy leaving them 2-6 to 0-7 in front at the break, Beragh having Patrick Meenagh sent off.

Martin Rodgers and the returning Patrick McCann had hit a brace of points each for the hosts and the latter added another 1-2 in the second. Darcy took his personal haul to 0-7 as the Tatts looked set for victory before Cathal Owens scored a Beragh goal two minutes from time.

KILLEESHIL 2-8 DERRYLAUGHAN 0-20

KILLEESHIL will have home advantage in the relegation playoffs despite this defeat to Derrylaughan with victory sealing the Kevin Barrys playoff spot at the other end of the table.

Derrylaughan dominated the opening period with points from Tam Carney, James Donnelly, Stephen McGrath and Ciaran Quinn leaving them in a strong position, Tomas Hoy and Cormac Donaghy with scores for the St.Marys.

The Loughshore men made changes in the second half and they were to add just three points to their total, Carney, Donnelly and McGrath finishing with an impressive 0-17 between them. Hoy and Eoin Neill grabbed second half goals for Killeeshil but despite their best efforts they had left themselves with too much to do and now face Tattyreagh in the sudden death playoff game.

KILDRESS 1-10 CLONOE 2-16

WITH nothing at stake both sides decided to rest a few players at Gortacladdy with champions Clonoe still coming out on top with a bit to spare to complete an unbeaten league campaign.

The O’Rahillys laid down a marker in the opening twenty minutes as they raced into a 1-6 to 0-0 lead with Ciaran Corr, Eamon Hughes and Rhys Donnelly among their points with Patrick Doris bagging the goal. Eoin Brannigan then kicked a trio of points for the Wolfe Tones but a brace each from James Taggart and Corr left it 1-10 to 0-5 at the break.

Kildress introduced Philip Lennon at the break and he gave them more of a cutting edge up front scoring 1-3. Conor McLoughlin, Donnelly and Corr kept the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors with Danny McNulty getting an injury time goal and while Lennon had the final say with his major it was only academic at that stage.

AGHYARAN 3-17 STEWARTSTOWN 4-13

THERE was nothing at stake here for either side and with the shackles thrown off both sides served up a high scoring thriller with third place Aghyaran just about shading the verdict against Stewartstown.

The inform Ronan McHugh bagged a goal as early as the 4th minute but Gareth Devlin responded in kind at the other end of the field. Devlin and Anton Coyle had 0-5 between them while Dylan McElhatton got their second goal but two goals from Eoghan McHugh and five points from Ethan McHugh saw Aghyaran lead 3-8 to 2-8.

Devlin and Eoghan McHugh twice swapped points on the restart before Stephen Talbot got the Harps third goal. Ronan and Eoghan McHugh as well as Paddy McNulty had points for the St.Davogs and while Devlin tagged on another 1-2 it wasn’t enough for the visitors.

ROCK 0-12 POMEROY 1-14

WITH Rock safe and Pomeroy already into the promotion playoffs there may not have been much at stake but in a local derby nobody wants to lose and it was the Plunketts who took the spoils.

Kieran McGeary was in fine form for Pomeroy throughout, particularly in the first half as he kicked five points with his brother Hugh Pat getting their other two scores. Rock had points from Conor McGarrity and Shane Murphy.

McGeary and County colleague Frank Burns added a brace each on the restart with Ronan Duffin also on target with the McGarritys Conor and Aidan as well as Murphy and Thomas Mackle getting Rock scores. The crucial score of the game came in the final quarter when Pearse Quinn scored a goal to clinch victory.

NAOMH EOGHAN 1-10 CLOGHER 1-9

NAOMH Eoghan collected their sixth win of the campaign on the final day for a result that saw them leapfrog over their opponents Clogher in the table.

It was all square at the break 0-8 to 1-5 with Eoin Devine kicked half of the home side’s points with Eamon McGovern getting a brace. Barry McKenna and Cillian Barkey were among the Eire Ogs points with Marc McConnell getting their goal with their last score of the half.

Devine had the opening point on the restart in the first minute and sixty seconds later he also got a Naomh Eoghan goal. Conor McKenna and Ryan McCaughey had Clogher points but the home side managed to just do enough to keep their noses in front thanks to another couple of scores from the boot of Devine.

GORTIN 1-15 MOY 6-12

MOY had to win here in order to stay in the hunt for the promotion playoffs and while they didn’t finish in the top five they will still extend their season if one of the sides above them go all the way in the Championship.

Sean Og McAleer, Odhran Brolly, Liam Og Mossey and Ruairi Keenan were among the points for Gortin but this was all about a goal blitz by the visitors. Adam Donaghy helped himself to a hattrick with Ryan Coleman 1-5 and Michael Conroy 1-3 to the fore in the scoring stakes as well.

Declan Conroy also managed to raise a green flag for Moy as they found the net half a dozen times and while Mossey happened to get one back for Gortin it proved to be only of consolation value.