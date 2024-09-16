Sigersons secure hard fought triumph over the Tatts

Strabane 0-13 Tattyreagh 0-11

WHEN the game was there to be won, Strabane went out and won it.

Saturday evening’s Junior Championship quarter-final between Tattreagh and Strabane at Killyclogher was delicately poised at 0-11 apiece with just over ten minutes remaining.

The Tatts had the benefit of a stiff breeze at their backs and Johnny Harkin was threatening to win the game by himself. He’d scored eight points, five from play, shrugging off an entirely accidental collision with an opposition player midway through the first-half and it was impossible not to admire his sheer leadership qualities on top of his fielding and scoring ability.

But as the scoreline attests, it was Strabane that seized the day. They assumed control of the game coming down the home straight, two late points sufficing to set up a semi-final spot against the winners of yesterday’s meeting of Drumquin and Killeeshil. The Sigersons had plenty of stand-out performers in their own right, including teenager Kelvin Nelson, Oran McGrath, Haydn McNamee, Oran Sweeney, Ruairi White and goalkeeper Eoin Haire.

The Tatts enjoyed the bulk of the early possession and got the first score of the afternoon via Johnny Harkin but Strabane weren’t long in issuing their response, a free from Haydn McNamee, star of their first-round win over Donaghmore Thirds.

Tatts captain Callum Leonard, recently recovered from a broken ankle, was making a big impact in the attacking third, but the Sigersons started to find their groove and their powerful targetman McNamee shrugged off his man to land their second score of the game.

Then Oran McGrath, second top scorer in Division Three, landed a brilliant score as they moved into a deserved 0-3 to 0-1 lead with ten minutes gone.

It had been an entertaining opening spell with both teams showing a desire to go for the jugular but Strabane’s Jamie Hughes and Kelvin Nelson made superb defensive interceptions preceding their fourth of the day, a super score from Gavin Molloy.

It was high-octane stuff, particularly from Strabane, but Peadar Mullan was starting to make an impact and won a free that was converted by Keelan McDonagh to reduce the deficit to 0-4 to 0-2 with 15 minutes gone.

There was that previously mentioned collision in the middle with heavyweight players Johnny Harkin and McGrath down for a spell, but thankfully they were both able to get back on their feet, albeit a tad gingerly.

The Tatts were starting to impose themselves in the middle sector with Harkin and Aidan Martin making their presence felt to great effect but Strabane got their fifth score when Strabane goalie issued a peach of a ball to McNamee, who converted the mark.

The Sigersons looked really slick in attack and Conal Crawford dinked over a lovely pass to McGrath, who was never going to miss to open up a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Tattyreagh were still doing well in the middle, winning plenty of breaking ball and that man Johnny Harkin, delivering a lion-hearted performance, popped over two frees in quick succession.

Strabane were struggling for possession from their own kick-outs while the Tattyreagh defence, exemplified by the efforts of Chris Armstrong and Ronan Collins, were growing into proceedings.

But the Sigersons have some top players and they opened up a 0-7 to 0-4 lead when Haydn McNamee squeezed over a remarkable effort over his own shoulder without so much as having glanced at the posts.

The final minutes of the half flew by in a whir. Ronan Collins ghosted forward for a Tatts point, Oran McGrath responded in kind for Strabane and Tattyreagh had the final say of the half when Johnny Harkin showed quick-thinking to leave only two points between the teams at the final whistle.

The Tatts had the benefit of a strong wind advantage in the second-half and their inspirational midfielder Johnny Harkin won the throw-in, surged up field and fisted the ball over the bar to leave only a single point between the teams – what a player.

Haydn McNamee, such a handful up front, won a free for Strabane, which he himself converted for his fifth point of the day.

It was becoming a bit of a shootout between him and Harkin, who had been moved to the edge of the square, both men adding super points from play in subsequent minutes with Strabane holding a 0-10 to 0-8 lead with 35 minutes gone.

Harkin won a free after a route one ball and he did the rest for his seventh of the day, a superb tally, while down the other end Colly Mimnagh spared Tatts’ blushes with a fantastic save down the other end.

That man Harkin was having a stormer (understatement of the century) and made it 0-10 apiece with 20 minutes remaining, but Strabane certainly weren’t going away and pieced together a fine score polished off by young Kelvin Nelson.

It was an enthralling contest and Tattyreagh drew back level with a fine breakaway score finished by Keelan McDonagh, but Strabane edged ahead after a spell without a score with corner-back Ruairi White popping up with a crucial score.

There was some heroic defending at the back from the Sigersons to keep the door shut while Harkin continued to inspire for the Tatts in every respect, putting his body on the line time-and-time again.

The Sigersons were showing plenty of composure in possession while Tattyreagh hadn’t scored in 15 minutes and were increasingly looking in trouble of slipping out of the championship.

Then a massive moment – Strabane conjured a gilt-edged goal chance and Conal Crawford pulled the trigger but somehow Johnny Harkin (yep, him again) managed to do enough to prevent the ball hitting the onion bag.

But Strabane were certainly in the ascendancy in the closing stages and Oran McGrath showed nerves of steel to convert a ’45’, prising open a 0-13 to 0-11 lead with 58 minutes on the clock.

The board flashed two minutes injury time and Tattyreagh needed a goal, and fast. They lamped in a high ball and Strabane averted the danger and that was more or less that – they had deservedly edged a titanic battle and are two steps away from getting their hands on the Championship title.

The Scorers

Strabane

Haydn McNamee (0-6, 2f, 1m), Oran McGrath (0-4, 1f, 1 ’45’), Gavin Molly, Ruairi White and Kelvin Nelson (0-1 each)

Tattyreagh

Johnny Harkin (0-8, 3f), Keelan McDonagh (0-2, 1f), Ronan Collins (0-1)