Silverware the target for Academy lads ahead of semi-final

OMAGH Academy’s rugby first XV are targeting silverware to end the season, but first they have to hurdle Grosvenor Grammar at Campsie in the Danske Bank Schools Trophy tomorrow morning.

After enjoying a hugely successful Schools Cup group campaign, during which they defeated Regent House, Bangor Grammar and Belfast High School, Ryan Mitchell’s men were very unfortunate not to make it through to the knockout stages of the competition proper.

Instead, they dropped into the Shield where they faced near neighbours Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, losing agonisingly by one point before earning a walkover past Strabane Academy to book their place in the last four of the Trophy,

Having enjoyed plenty of success at home so far this term, Mitchell is delighted his side will have the chance to again play a meaningful fixture at fortress Campsie where he is confident his players can get the job done and earn a place in the final of a competition he captained Omagh Academy to victory in 14 years ago.

“We wanted a home draw. To get to a semi-final, for a lot of the Year 14 leavers, this could well be their last game at Campsie because the final is at a neutral venue, so we wanted a home draw and thankfully we got that,” he said.

“We have a good record at home this year, most of the time, bar the last-16 game [when they lost by one point to Enniskillen Royal Grammar in the Shield]. We’ve had some good wins [at Campsie] against Regent and Bangor in the Schools Cup group stages, so we’re happy to be at home.

“If you look at some of the other teams in the group stage, Regent, for example. They got to the Schools Cup quarter-final against Campbell and Bangor are through to the semi-finals of the Bowl, but we beat both of those sides at home.

“And it was a close battle against Enniskillen, but they pipped us and they are now in the semi-final of the Bowl too, so I think, for the group of players that are there, the target is to go and win the semi-final and then go and win the Trophy and end the season on a high.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Mitchell admits that while it will be a step into the ‘unknown’ against a Grosvenor side they haven’t played in some time, he believes his players will get the job done if they play to their full potential.

“We haven’t played Grosvenor for a few years, so it’s a bit of an unknown,” he added. “But we’ll just focus on our own prep, tidying things up that we weren’t happy with after ERGS and this week will be the same, it will be about getting the guys as ready and as sharp as they can be for Saturday.

“They know they are capable, it’s just about putting it together on Saturday. There have been times this season when we have just dipped and lacked consistency, so Saturday is going to be about putting the best version of ourselves forward rather than in some of those games when we haven’t had that. Focus, be accurate, and hopefully the result will take care of itself.”

Ahead of the semi-final, Omagh Academy have a largely clean bill of health with only hooker, Isaac Crawford, a doubt after picking up a shoulder injury in training.