Sisters shine at super League Final

The fifth and final of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2025 was held on 5 December and it was a great night of jumping, as not only the League prizes were up for grabs, but beautiful perpetual trophies and rugs for 2025 were also being awarded.

The qualified competitors were fantastic on the night and it resulted in some nail biting jump offs! Kim McKevlin was on fine form throughout the Show and picked up her red ribbon by winning the 60cm class on her lovely pony Jessie. Ella Nevin and the super speedy Remi were on terrific form and won both the 70cm and 80cm classes.

Sophie Johnston and Lily were the winners of the 80cm Class. The 1m Class was won by Sarah Louise Devlin and riding Lady.

It was an evening dominated by the McKevlin and Devlin sisters as the first of the riders to receive Super League cups and rugs for 2025 was Kim McKevlin and Jessie, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class.

The Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup for the 70cm class was won by Amelia Devlin and Lady. Both Kim and Amelia were celebrating their birthdays on 5th December and to receive beautiful cups and rugs made the day even more special!!

The 80cm Boyd Perpetual Trophy was awarded to a delighted Amy McKevlin and Ria. The 90cm AJS Promotions Cup and 1m Farmfeeds cup were won by local girl Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady who had successfully competed in all five Leagues during 2025.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league and the Super League. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, and to Malvern Moore his assistant.

The very popular annual Christmas Cracker Show is scheduled for Saturday 27 December starting at 10am with lots of fun classes for all abilities.

There will also be a Festive Fancy Dress Parade sponsored by RD Equestrian.

The team at Ecclesville would like to thank the equestrian community for their continued support and we wish you all a Happy Christmas.

Results from 5 December:

40cm Class (Double Clears) – Joe Blaney and Chester; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Tess Blaney and Spud; Isla Clarke and Princess; Mya McMahon and Henry; Alyssa Breen and Nemo; Layla Kelly and Rocky; Maisie Kelly and Rosie; Maisie McQuaid and Ria; Aoife Kelly and Nemo; Helga Grimes and Rocky; Amelia Devlin and Rosie; Eimear Mullan and Duplo; Diathi McGarry and Henry; Willow Sloane and Buddy; Katie Mae Cartin and Nala; Kianna Corry and Snowy; Cassie Adams and Duplo

50cm Class (Double Clears) – Myra Bolton and Ria; Paige Nugent and Spirit; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Willow Sloane and April; Aisling McAleer and Joey; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Rusty

60cm Class – 1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Aoife Maguire and Stella; 3rd Joey Dickson and Rusty; 4th Sierra Melley and Chester; 5th Willow Sloane and April; 6th Lexi Wylie and Patrick

70cms – 1st Ella Nevin and Remi; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Leila Rose McCabe and Theo; 4th Cara McCartan and Bo; 5th Olivia McBride and Bodie; 6th Sophie McBride and Minstrel

80cms – 1st Ella Nevin and Remi; 2nd Amy McKevlin and Ria; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Lily; 4th Katie Nevin and Maverick; 5th Olivia McBride and Bodie; 6th Ava McNally and Burt

90cms – 1st Sophie Johnston and Lily; 2nd Amy McKevlin and Ria; 3rd Katie Nevin and Maverick; 4th Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady

1m – 1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady

SUPER LEAGUE 2025 RESULTS

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup – 1st Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 2nd Amelia Devlin and Lady; 3rd Aoife Maguire and Stella

70cm – Eugene Donnelly Memorial Cup – 1st Amelia Devlin and Lady; 2nd Kim McKevlin and Jessie; 3rd Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis

80cm – Boyd Cup – 1st Amy McKevlin and Ria; 2nd Ella Nevin and Remi; 3rd Sophie Johnston and Johnny

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup – 1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Amy McKevlin and Ria; 3rd Kyra Loughran and Missy

1m – Farmfeeds Cup – 1st Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; 2nd Kyra Loughran and Missy; 3rd Mollie Lee and Boomerang

Strule Valley CHRISTMAS SHOW

Strule Valley Riding Club are holding their Annual Christmas Show on Saturday 13th December at Castle Irvine Necarne Indoor commencing at 10am with the 40cm class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm & 1 metre. Everyone is very welcome to come along, members & non members, ponies & horses. Entry is on the day at £12 per class & £10 SVRC members. There will be rosettes and sweets for everyone.