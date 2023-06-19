Skipper McHugh leads the way against Offaly

TYRONE 4-16 OFFALY 1-7

A rampant Tyrone look assured of a quarter final spot in the All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship series after a top-notch performance at O’Neill’s Healy Park on Sunday.

Playing all the football, the Red Hands’ ability to mix their play throughout the contest saw them score at will, defend with confidence and dominate Offaly, who rarely threatened in perfect conditions.

Advertisement

Aoibhinn Mc Hugh led from the front for Tyrone tagging on 1-3, while Maria Canavan hit several fine points, and Sasha Byrne rattled in two goals.

With nine players scoring for the hosts – including all forwards – these are positive times for an ever improving Tyrone, who also gave Omagh minor, Emer Mc Canny, her senior debut.

Offaly got off to a flyer after McHugh landed an early Tyrone point, with Sarah Doyle creating space and firing to Sarah McVey’s net within four minutes.

This was a set-back for the home side, although they quickly regrouped as the hard-working Aoife McGahan scored a tidy point.

Offaly led 1-1 to two points, when Roisin Cockram dropped over a free, but that was as good as it got for them.

McVey made a fine stop to deny Emma Hand, and even a missed penalty from Canavan – after Aoife Horisk had been fouled – failed to rock Tyrone.

The game changed when McGahan zipped in for a goal after Grainne Rafferty’s probing ball fell short, and the Dungannon attacker was on hand.

Advertisement

2-5 without reply in the second quarter from an on-fire Tyrone sealed this one though.

Sasha Byrne added 1-2, Emma Hegarty 1-0, Grainne Rafferty 0-2, and Canavan’s point eased Tyrone 3-7 to 1-1 ahead.

A late Doyle point was all the Faithfull offered by the break.

Four points were on the board, before Byrne sent her effort to the top corner after great quick ball through the centre.

And, within a minute, Hegarty found the net again – her second in this year’s championship – just shy of the break as they led by 11 points.

Rafferty, then, steered over her second of the game.

Offaly needed a good second-half start, and they certainly carried the ball early on, but they were knocked back within six minutes as McHugh provided for Byrne, who rolled the ball past Kelly Cunningham.

The visitors were on the back foot, and the keeper was tested several times, as Tyrone turned up the heat.

Cockram did manage to tag on a free, but the response certainly did not come.

In one of the best spells of Tyrone football in several years, they kept the scoreboard flying: Canavan, McHugh, McGahan, Gervin, and Horisk points meant all the attackers had found the target by the 50th minute, with Offaly’s response being simply damage control.

Taking advantage of the bench, Tyrone made several changes: Youngster McCanny; veteran Niamh Hughes; and returning from injury, Emma Mulgrew, were among the players to get game time.

Canavan tagged on a brace, and Hughes also pointed on the run, before a late flurry of Offaly scores; Aoife Kelly, Cockram and Hand scoring consolation points on a day best forgotten for them.

It was apt that Player of the Match, McHugh, wrapped up the scoring at the death with her third point.