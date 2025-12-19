Slane feels in a positive mood ahead of Carrickmore’s semi clash

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

TOP performances throughout this 2025 Championship season have left the Carrickmore Eire Ogs in positive form as they bid to make history by becoming the first Tyrone club hurling side to play in an All-Ireland Final at Croke Park.

Numerous footballing sides have won national titles at headquarters during the past two decades. But now the Eire Ogs carry the hopes of the hurlers, and their displays so far in both the Tyrone and Ulster title-races suggest that they are poised to make a big impact in this weekend’s semi-final against Tuirin of Mayo at Breffni Park in Cavan on Sunday (2pm).

Big victories have been a hallmark of their campaign to date. From the comeback win over Dungannon in the Tyrone final, to their comprehensive dismissal of Lisbellaw on the provincial decider, Carrickmore have displayed determination, skill and immense tactical awareness.

Now more of the same will be required against the Mayo and Connacht champions. Their big advantage could be having played in Croke Park before and made their mark on the All-Ireland scene. But that won’t be a factory for the Eire Ogs.

Instead, their manager, Adrian Slane, still in his first year in the post, believes that the Eire Ogs will focus on their own performances and have the ability to overcome their opponents and maintain their memorable season over Christmas and into the new year.

“We celebrated for a couple of days and then regrouped for this match,” he said.

“Nothing would suit me better at this stage than being able to call training on Christmas Day. That’s the aim for myself and this group of players.

“These players will do whatever they’re asked to do. They’ll go to the well time and again and to be honest, it’s the bench that make them go so well.

“It’s great to be part of this group. We’re not finished yet, and we’ll not be finished until we go the whole way in this competition.

“There are players on this panel who really want to go and play for their club in Croke Park in the Eire Og colours. That’s what we’re going to try and do.

“Unfortunately, we have go and play Tuirin before we get there. They’re going to be very strong opposition and they’ve played at this level before.

“But this Eire Og team is very determined, all the players and the backroom team have prepared well and it’s about going out now and performing to our potential.”

Carrickmore, of course, have been boosted by the victory of their camogs in the All-Ireland Final last weekend.

But it’s the hurlers who will take centre stage, and the oppportunity for some of them to return to headquarters where they have enjoyed success in recent years.

Add in the fact that they Tyrone have also defeated Mayo at inter-county level in the National League and Nickey Rackard Cup, and it’s clear that the gap between the two club teams may not be as great as some might anticipate.

Nevertheless, there is no doubting Tooreen’s abilities. Last month they defeated Meelick-Eyrecourt of Galway in the Connacht final to take a sixth Intermediate title in six years.

It was a performance described as being perhaps their ‘most complete yet.

Among those that the Eire Ogs will be watching close are Conal Hession, their team captain, Joe Boyle, Liam Lavin, who was man of the match in that decider, and Sean Kenny who topped scored for them with 1-5 a few weeks ago.

Tooreen still have a large percentage of the players who reached the final earlier this decade, and a close contest is being expected against a Carrickmore side aiming for that first ever Croke Park appearance.