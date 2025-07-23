Bootroom Podcast: SuperCup Countdown

In the first podcast ahead of the new season, Tommy is joined in the Bootroom by Chris Colhoun and Tim Gallagher, members of the Tyrone Premier management team, to preview next week’s SuperCupNI tournament.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)