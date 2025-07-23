BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Bootroom Podcast: SuperCup Countdown

  • 23 July 2025
Bootroom Podcast: SuperCup Countdown
Tommy Nethery - 23 July 2025
In the first podcast ahead of the new season, Tommy is joined in the Bootroom by Chris Colhoun and Tim Gallagher, members of the Tyrone Premier management team, to preview next week’s SuperCupNI tournament.

