Glens boss Devine praises Strabane Athletic’s progress

GLENTORAN boss Declan Devine said it was refreshing to see another team from the greater North West region featuring in the Irish League pyramid.

Speaking following his team’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Strabane Athletic in the fifth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup on Tuesday evening, Devine said it was long overdue that a team from the north Tyrone town was participating in the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL).

Strabane won promotion to NIFL last season and Devine, who hails from Derry, said he would be watching Strabane’s progress with much interest.

“I wish Strabane all the best; they have a lot of qualities,” said the Oval chief.

“It’s good to see another team from our (North West) neck of the woods progressing through the ranks.

“I know plenty about Strabane teams from the past and players like Declan McColgan, Gregory Kearney and, of course, our own Ben Gallagher – it’s a place that has a proud tradition in soccer.

“I wish Mo Mahon, his staff and players all the best for the remainder of the season. Personally I would like to see them go on.

“I played in Omagh and it helped relaunch my career and get a move to Glentoran. I’d love to see a team from up there go up through the ranks of the Irish League pyramid.”

Reflecting on last evening’s cup victory, Devine said he gave Strabane ultimate respect in terms of his preparation and team selection for the eagerly-anticipated clash.

“I left no stone unturned in how we prepared for the tie,” continued the Derry man.

“I had the players well up for it. I knew Strabane could come here and have a right go at us – and they did. They had an opportunity to pull it back to one each.

“That said I can’t fault my own players in any form. The one thing I never question is whether these players have the mentality; full respect to them because on a daily basis I know what they put in. Thankfully they showed glimpses of that tonight against Strabane.”

Glentoran’s goalscorers on the night were Pat Hoban (2), Jordan Stewart and MJ Kamson-Kamara.