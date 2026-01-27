Fivemiletown club closing in on key fundraising target

FIVEMILETOWN United is closing in on its fundraising target for a renovation project to improve accessibility to the Valley Stadium, writes Aaron McGurk.
The volunteer-run club said the upgrade ‘isn’t about improvement, it’s about necessity’ and will also boost safety at the club ground.
The intermediate football club has raised around £47,000 of its £49,800 target at the time of reporting, leaving the club just under £5,000 short of securing the vital renovation work.
Once the target is reached, Sport NI has confirmed it will provide an additional grant to support the project.
The planned renovation focuses on creating safe access to the ground and improving disability inclusion, along with the construction of a new two-way entrance system.
The current one-way access point has become a major source of congestion and frustration for players, staff and supporters alike, particularly on match days and during training sessions.
The Valley Stadium has seen significantly increased use since the opening of the club’s new 4G pitch in 2024.
It now hosts not only Fivemiletown United’s senior and youth teams, but also local schools, community groups and other football clubs.
Club volunteers say the access issues have gone beyond inconvenience, directly impacting football development. Volunteer coaches have been forced to manage traffic and crowd flow instead of focusing on coaching players, reducing the quality of training sessions.
Officials believe the renovation will not only create a safer and more inclusive environment for supporters, but also ensure the club can continue to nurture future talent while serving the wider community.