Special reception marks success of Sion Mills football team

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, held a civic reception this week honouring the Sion Swifts 2017 Youth Team, champions of both the D&D Summer Cup and Winter Cup 2025.

Mayor McHugh hosted the special reception to recognise the team’s outstanding dedication, teamwork and sportsmanship that led to their remarkable achievements this year.

Congratulating them on their recent success, the Mayor said: “Congratulations to the Sion Swifts 2017 Youth Team on these exceptional victories.

“Your hard work, determination, and passion for the game set an inspiring example for our community. We are proud to celebrate your success.”

The reception brought together players, coaches and family members to honour the team’s accomplishments and encouraged continued engagement in youth sports.