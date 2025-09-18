Sperrin Og and Sarsfields taste success in Ladies Div 3 semis

LADIES DIVISON 3 CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Drumragh 4-11 Strabane 2-5

By DAMIEN DONNELLY

SUNDAY’S semi-final at Newtownstewart between Strabane and Drumragh supplied a good contest that the Sarsfields won following more productivity shown in range of the posts.

The standard of play was noteworthy as these two teams staked their respective claims to stay on course for trophy success. The Sigersons and Sarsfields had already made their way through two ties to reach this stage, so wanted to maintain momentum with the final within reach. The weather was far from ideal but still the sides gave great effort and played plenty of decent football into the bargain.

Drumragh netted four times to twice in reply from Strabane. Rhianna Mullin struck for two of the Drumragh goals and Mullin also tagged on a point too. Dana Coyle claimed a goal and three points for the Sarsfields plus Beth Donaghy knocked in a goal and two points along the way for the Clanabogan based camp.

Caithin McCarron, Genevieve Norris, Aine McManus, Caoimhe McCarron and Dearbhla McLaughlin sent over points apiece as Drumragh gained the upperhand. A 4-11 return in the conditions was a good day’s work from Drumragh and the team overall worked hard at preserving that lead across the field.

Strabane had good spells in the match as well but the Sigersons weren’t able to keep the scoreboard spinning round with the same regularity as in previous Championship ties en route to this juncture.

That said, Strabane still chalked up 2-5 as Radha Burns and Michella Moss netted for their team. Moss also landed a point, with additional points provided for Strabane by Zara O’Hagan, Shelly Twohig, Ellen McDermott and Aoife O’Kane.

Drumagh now proceed through to play Sperrin Og in this weekend’s silverware decider as both teams endeavour to successfully round off what has been very good championship runs for them this season.

Sperrin Og 1-9 Glenelly 0-5

Sunday’s other semi-final, part of the Division Three Championship double bill at Newtownstewart, produced a decent tussle as Sperrin Og got the better of the St Joseph’s.

Both teams gave their all in pursuit of a final place during the hour. It was tough that one side had to miss out on the final but Sperrin Og were able to take enough of their chances to seal that place in the last two. Both teams displayed admirable determination despite the overhead conditions and they tried to make use of the elements in the process.

The St Joseph’s played with good spirit but they found scores trickier to find than the Sperrin Og side. Sperrin Og had the solitary goal of proceedings that put added daylight on the scoreboard for them and Glenelly were unable to reel the St Patrick’s back.

The starting team named for Sperrin Og comprised Orla Warnock and Caoimhe Warnock in midfield, with a steady defence behind as Ashling Fox and Rebecca Coyle among others guarded well against Glenelly’s forward movements. The St Joseph’s sought to turn over the scoreboard more as play progressed but Sperrin Og held firm.

Niamh O’Neill, Alice McGlinchey, Megan Coyle and the Sperrin Og attacking unit caused problems for Glenelly’s defence. It was going to be difficult because of conditions in the search for sizeable score returns but the Greencastle girls managed to compile a solid foundation in that regard.

Siobhan Sheerin, Maria Kennedy, Maria O’Hagan, Maura Kirk, Maebh McKeown, Anna Coyle, Emma Kirk and team-mates ensured that the St Joseph’s battled all the way through to the finish.

This, though, turned out to be Sperrin Og’s day as the St Patrick’s now look forward to the forthcoming final with Drumragh and a great occasion ahead after a busy few weeks on the championship front.