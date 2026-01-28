St Ciaran’s make bid for Markey Cup honours

ST CIARAN’S Ballygawley joint-manager Darren McCann is hoping that Thursday’s Markey Cup final against Carndonagh CS at Owenbeg will turn out to be a storied day not just for the team and management – but for the entire school community.

McCann, who jointly manages the team with Fionntan Devlin, can call upon a supremely talented group of players with a strong representation of clubs from right across the school’s catchment area.

And some of the players involved have already made their mark at provincial and national level with Tyrone at underage level. For instance, Darren McAnespie (Aghaloo) and Elliot Kerr (Errigal Ciaran) were integral to the county’s run to a first All-Ireland Minor Championship title since 2010 while Shea McDermott (Errigal) played an important role in the U20’s run to back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

The likes of Clogher, Beragh, Eskra and Killeeshil are also represented while there is a bumper contingent of players from the Galbally Pearses club.

McCann, who also manages the Tyrone senior ladies team, commented:

“It’s absolutely fantastic to reach the final. The last time we were in a senior final was just before the Covid pandemic, when we reached the MacLarnon Cup final and were beaten on penalties by Virginia. Before that was 2016, the school’s 50th anniversary, when we won the MacLarnon final. So it’s been about six years since our last senior final.

“We’ve been blessed with success over the years and maybe thought that would always continue, but it doesn’t work like that.

“There’s a great buzz around the school now and it’s brilliant for the younger kids — it gives them something to aspire to and achieve. A lot of people go through their football careers without winning medals, so to have the chance to win one with your mates, lads from your own club and friends for life, there’s something really special about that. Hopefully the lads can go out and do it.”

St Ciaran’s qualified for the final virtue of a well-deserved 2-18 to 3-10 victory over St Columba’s, Glenties with Shea McDermott, Marcus McLaughlin and Conan Canavan leading the way in the scoring stakes. They’ve another Donegal team standing in the way of the title – Carndonagh Community School – and McCann is mindful of the strenght of schools football in the county at this point in time.

“We actually had Stranorlar and Glenties in our group, then Warrenpoint in the quarter-final, which was a big test, and obviously Glenties again last week. Now it’s Carndonagh in the final.

“Donegal teams are big, physical sides — they’re almost a year older because of the way the school system and Leaving Cert work. They also have a few county players, and Donegal have really got their act together at schools level. They’re a serious force at the minute, and you’ve seen that with Abbey over the last few years and with another Donegal team reaching the MacLarnon final.”