St Ciaran’s progress to Markey Cup Final

St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley 2-18 St Columba’s, Glenties 3-10

ST Ciaran’s Ballygawley booked their place in this year’s Ulster Schools Markey Cup Final when they emerged deserving five-point winners over St Columba’s, Glenties at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane on Thursday afternoon.

The winners played some fine football throughout with their display in the third quarter ultimately proving to be the difference between the two sides.

A Marcus McLaughlin goal enabled them to lead by the minimum margin at the break but on the restart they outscored their opponents 1-8 to 0-2 in that third quarter and they never looked back, man of the match Shea McDermott with the goal. The Donegal school did rally in the closing stages in an attempt to pull the game out of the fire but St Ciaran’s defended resolutely to reach the decider.

Jamie Byrne opened the scoring for Glenties but McDermott quickly levelled matters before midfielder Matthew Hughes edged St Ciaran’s in front. St Columba’s though were enjoying a good spell in the game and they grabbed the first goal when Odhran Bonner pounced on a loose ball to fire to the net past St Ciaran’s keeper Dara O’Neill.

Stephen McDevitt then pushed them three clear with a point in the seventh minute but with McDermott beginning to settle into the game the Tyrone lads hit back. McDermott converted two placed balls, the second of which was from outside the arc to leave it levelling pegging with a dozen minutes gone on the clock.

It was end-to-end stuff and Glenties moved two in front again thanks to a brace from Shane Sweeney. That was to be as good as it got for the Donegal school however as they were never to have their noses in front again. McLaughlin gave St Ciaran’s a lead that they were never to lose when he raised a green flag and that was quickly followed by points from Miceal Mullin and McLaughlin.

It was Glenties though who had the final say of the opening period with a two-pointer from the boot of Gavin Sweeney to cut the deficit to 1-7 to 1-6 at the interval.

The winners couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half as they hit the ground running by bombarding their opponents to establish a match-winning lead. McDermott was to the fore as he opened the scoring with a point from play and after blasting in a goal he landed a two-pointer from a free all inside a three-minute spell. Shane Sweeney responded with a two pointer for Glenties but it was all St Ciaran’s at this stage.

Conan Canavan raised an orange flag with Conor Quinn, Callum McWilliams and McLaughlin all finding the range as well to leave their opponents reeling. Shane Sweeney stopped the rot for Glenties with a point while Daithi Molloy added another one but McDermott then hit the target again at the other end of the field.

Glenties though were starting to exert a spell of pressure and it paid dividends when Gavin Sweeney got their second goal while moments later substitute Logan Melley hit the bar. Niall McKenna and McLaughlin tagged on points and while Gavin Sweeney got his second goal late on it was only academic.

Scorers

St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley: Shea McDermott 1-8 (2 x tpf,1f) Marcus McLaughlin 1-3, Conan Canavan 0-2 (tp), Matthew Hughes 0-1, Miceal Mullin 0-1, Niall McKenna 0-1, Callum McWilliams 0-1, Conor Quinn 0-1

St Columba’s, Glenties: Gavin Sweeney 2-2 (1 x tp), Shane Sweeney 0-5 (1 x tp), Odhran Bonner 1-0, Jamie Byrne 0-1, Daithi Molloy 0-1, Stephen McDevitt 0-1

Teams

St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley: Dara O’Neill, Oran McGeary, Odhran Callaghan, James Boyle, Elliot Kerr, Miceal Mullin, Callam McWilliams, Darren McAnespie, Matthew Hughes, Conor Quinn, Shea McDermott, Jude Curran, Conan Canavan, Conal Shevlin, Marcus McLaughlin. Subs: Jack Kelly for Quinn, Niall McKenna for Canavan.

St Columba’s, Glenties: Cian McConnell, Oisin Breslin, Niall Roarty, Adam McGill, Leon McDyer, Jack Elliott, Shane Sweeney, Daithi Molloy, Jamie Byrne, Odhran Bonner, Niall Boyle, Daniel Breslin, Conor Farrelly, Gavin Sweeney, Stephen McDevitt. Subs: Logan Melly for McDevitt, Patrick Gallagher for McDyer, Seamus Boyle for Breslin.

Referee: Gavin Hegarty (Derry).