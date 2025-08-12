St Enda’s beat Pomeroy to ease relegation concerns

Omagh 1-13 Pomeroy 0-14

A TENSE and critical All-County League clash at O’Neill’s Healy Park saw St Enda’s emerge with a vital two-point win over Pomeroy on Friday night, halting a six-game slump that had left them hovering just above the drop zone in Division One.

The Plunketts arrived in Omagh buoyed by back-to-back wins, and their form made the home victory all the more significant. The sides were level on five occasions, but in the end the sharp finishing of Ronan O’Neill and Jason McAnulla up front, coupled with the assured defending of Aidan Clarke, Ciaran McLaughlin, Barry Tierney and Callum Daly, proved decisive.

For Pomeroy, Kieran McGeary and Ryan McCallan worked tirelessly, while Frank Burns pulled the strings in midfield, but a costly 20-minute scoreless spell in the second half undermined their efforts. Clarke’s defensive leadership played a key role in nullifying their attack during that period.

Three superb two-pointers in the first half – from McGeary, McCallan and Ronan Duffin – had the visitors two points ahead at the break, but that lead had changed hands several times as both teams battled for control.

Frank Burns opened the scoring in the first minute before a well-struck Oisin Miller point levelled matters. A patient Pomeroy build-up then produced a Jude Campbell score through the middle of the Omagh defence.

McCallan and McGeary each launched long-range two-pointers from the right to make it 0-4 to 0-0 after ten minutes, but that cushion was quickly erased. Fine efforts from Dan Haigney and Clarke, followed moments later by a clinical Sean Laird goal – set up by the impressive Conan Campbell, O’Neill and McAnulla – swung the momentum back to Omagh.

Peter McGoldrick levelled after being teed up by Burns, but quickfire points from Ben Groogan and O’Neill nudged St Enda’s back in front.

The half closed with Pomeroy in the ascendancy. McGeary worked tirelessly through a prolonged passage of play to slot over, Duffin drilled another superb two-pointer, and a McGoldrick free sent the Plunketts in at half-time two points up.

On the restart, McGeary’s long-range effort dropped short to Niall McGinn, and within four minutes Omagh were level thanks to O’Neill’s accuracy. McCallan created and scored a fine point before McAnulla pounced on a short O’Neill free to tie it once more on 40 minutes.

Cormac Taggart went close to goal for Omagh, while substitute Lorcan Kilpatrick injected fresh energy into the Pomeroy attack. They worked promising positions but couldn’t find the finish.

O’Neill then put Omagh in front again after good work by Miller, and from there the hosts took control. Laird caused havoc at full forward, while a strapped Fionbarr Taggart and Miller each pointed – the latter after a slick passing move.

Pomeroy struggled to break down the home defence and lost Jude Campbell to a black card on 55 minutes. Omagh’s Miller was also black-carded a minute later, but the damage had been done. Laird and O’Neill combined to set up McAnulla’s second point as Omagh stretched the lead to four.

The visitors almost produced a late sting in the tail – McCallan’s free was tipped onto the crossbar and crashed over by Burns, and McGeary’s close-range free was steered over. Omagh, though, held out for a precious win and two crucial points.

Scorers

Omagh: Ronan O’Neill 0-5, Sean Laird 1-0, Oisin Miller 0-2, Jason McAnulla 0-2, Dan Haigney 0-1, Aidan Clarke 0-1, Ben Groogan 0-1, Fionbarr Taggart 0-1.

Pomeroy: Kieran McGeary 0-4 (1t/p), Ryan McCallan 0-3 (1t/p), Ronan Duffin 0-2 (1t/p), Frank Burns 0-2, Peter McGoldrick 0-2, Jude Campbell 0-1.

Teams

Omagh: Niall McGinn, Cormac Corry, Aidan Clarke, Ciaran McLaughlin, Barry Tierney, Callum Daly, Cormac Taggart, Pat Bradley, Sean Laird, Ben Groogan, Oisin Miller, Dan Haigney, Conan Campbell, Ronan O’Neill, Jason McAnulla. Subs: Fionbarr Taggart for Bradley, Conor O’Donnell for Campbell, Damian McGuigan for Daly, Ryan McBride for McAnulla.

Pomeroy: John McCourt, Mickey McDonald, Brendan Burns, Ryan Begley, Ronan McKenna, Jude Campbell, Kevin Armstrong, Ryan Loughran, Frank Burns, Ryan McCallan, Gavin Goodfellow, Ronan Duffin, Peter McGoldrick, Hugh McNamee, Kieran McGeary. Subs: Lorcan Kilpatrick for McKenna, Martin Coyle for McNamee, Packie Quinn for Armstrong.

Referee: Mark Loughran (Errigal Ciaran)