St Enda’s chairman ‘pitches’ a defence of Healy Park

CONCERNS about the state of the Healy Park pitch have resurfaced this week after last Sunday’s Ulster Club senior semi-final at the Omagh venue was abandoned at half-time following incessant rain during the opening 30 minutes of the tie.

It is the latest occasion in recent years that inclement weather has played havoc with the conditions.

The refixed high profile club clash between Scotstown of Monaghan and Derry champions, Newbridge, has been switched to the

Athletic Grounds in Armagh this week.

But the chairman of the Omagh St Enda’s club, Conor Sally, has reacted strongly to criticisms of the state of the playing pitch, including from TG4 panellist and former Errigal Ciaran and Tyrone player, Mark Harte, during the live broadcast of the tie.

Mr Sally, said that the pitch has undergone an exhaustive schedule in recent months since the start of the Tyrone Championships in September.

“The playing surface at O’Neill’s Healy Park was in pristine condition just prior to the start of the Tyrone Championships. But we have to realise that there has been a hectic schedule of matches at the venue during the past few months, and annually we host between 60-70 games,” he said.

“On Sunday morning at 11am I sent pictures of the pitch to the Ulster Council. At that stage there was no surface water and no issues with the pitch. We then had the opening game between Glenullin and Carrickmacross Emmetts which lasted almost 90 minutes during what became incessant rain.

“That is obviously going to do some damage to the surface and did so.”

Mr Sally said that the pitch at half-time in the senior game was ‘no worse’ than it had been at the start, and added that it was ‘noteworthy’ that no inspection had taken place prior to the start of the clash of Scotstown and Newbridge.

It was during the half-time break that the match referee, Joe McQuillan, accompanied by the respective managers and the Ulster GAA President, Michael Geoghegan, carried out the pitch inspection.

“No pitch is likely to have been able to deal with the significant rainfall which fell during the Intermediate semi-final and half-time in the senior game,” Mr Sally added.

“Club pitches do not get the same level of activity as county grounds do at this time of year. Healy Park has only undergone minimal remedial works during the past 30 years and a more extensive scheme is required because nothing lasts forever.”