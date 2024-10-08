St Enda’s hurlers triumph with second half surge

Omagh 3-19 Naomh Colmcille 2-11

A BRILLIANT scoring spree in the second half saw Omagh retain their Tyrone Junior Hurling Championship title with a confident display on Sunday at O’Neill’s Healy Park embellished by a series of skilful and determined performances right across the field.

What a turnaround this past two years have been for the St Enda’s. They made the breakthrough by winning this title in 2023, and made no mistake with an even more emphatic victory to take the 2-24 crown

It’s a win which further emphasises the huge hurling efforts taking place within the club. They have also won the U-14 League and Championship double this year, and the evidence presented here means that the future is most definitely bright for the club.

However, this game wasn’t without its challenges for Omagh, especially during the opening stages when Naomh Colmcille looked the stronger of the two teams.

The Coalisland and Clonoe combination were backed by the impressive Ryan O’Neill and Sean Kelly in defence, Caolan Corr at midfield and Chris Kearns in the attack.

After an even enough first few minutes, the east Tyrone side really hit form.

A series of points got them going. AJ McCann registered a well-taken 65 metre shot, before further scores courtesy of Ronan Maguire, Conor Doherty and Oisin Mor O’Neill left them enjoying a three point lead.

Omagh were struggling at this stage. A point from Ciaran Lagan boosted their confidence a little, but there was little could be done as Naomh Colmcille continued to forge ahead. Ronan Maguire, Caolan Corr and AJ McCann left them 0-6 to 0-2 in front.

Urgent action was now required from the holders of the title and Omagh responded impressively. Good defensive work from Liam Flanagan, Ruairi Winters and Aidan Gormley provided greater opportunities for their forwards. Mark Corry, Tom McClements and Eunan Gormley showed good movement and the St Enda’s were soon back on track as a result.

Tom McClements, Oisin McGuigan and Ciaran Lagan reduced the deficit to four points. But the real game-changer was the opening goal. It came in the 23rd minute when a ball into the danger area was snapped up by Fionn Corry and he made no mistake with a great shot to the top corner.

Suddenly the teams were level and the tension mounted before half-time. Ryan Woods saved well from an AJ McCann shot, and the teams remained very tightly poised. Points from AJ McCann and Caolan McLaughlin edged Naomh Colmcille ahead by two, but Omagh responded and Ciaran Lagan’s late free ensured that it was all to play for in the second half.

Omagh emerged for the second half in inspired form. They displayed real style, poise and accuracy during the opening stages on the resumption to go from one in arrears to five ahead within minutes of the restart.

It was a golden spell of dominance built on a solid defence and midfield control. Fionn Corry, Oisin McGuigan and Aidan Gormley were winning possession around the central areas, while up front, some great attacking movement was consolidated by a series of well-taken scores.

Tom McClements brought the teams level, and then the St Enda’s went on a scoring spree that saw them hit six points in a row. Eunan Campbell and Fionn Corry fired over on the run, before a brace of Ciaran Lagan frees and another courtesy of Damien Woodhead put them 1-13 to 0-10 ahead.

Naomh Colmcille worked hard to try and stem the tide. But, as the tie entered the final quarter, there was little indication of Omagh letting their opponents back into contention. That feeling was further emphasised as Tom McClements made the score 1-14 to 0-10 with a wonder point from a tight angle.

Further scores from Tom McClements and Eunan Campbell really emphasised their control. Nine points ahead, and the minutes moving on towards a conclusion, there appeared little to upset the rampant St Enda’s.

But their confidence was hit as Naomh Colmcille staged a mini-revival. A point from AJ McCann was followed by a goal from him left only five between them. The east Tyrone side sought to battle back even further, before being rocked by another Omagh onslaught.

A second well-taken goal from Fionn Corry restored their commanding lead. Then they finished with a real flourish as Ciaran Lagan, Oisin McGuigan and then a goal from Damien Woodhead ensured the result was decided well before the final whistle and ahead of Paul Greville’s late consolation goal for Naomh Colmcille.