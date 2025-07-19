St Enda’s launch annual summer camp

THE popular Omagh St Enda’s annual Summer Camp planned for mid August was officially launched at O’Neill’s Healy Park with Omagh Credit Union confirmed as the official sponsor this year.

Filled with a week of football coaching from Monday 18th to Thursday 21st August and concluding with a day of hurling and camogie on the Friday, each age group will also be heading on several trips over the week that really make the St Enda’s camp that bit extra special.

Games development officer Cain Bradley, youth officer Marie Quinn, Cathal Mc Carron the clubs coaching officer and a hard working team have put together the programme while the support of the local credit union will certainly be a massive boost.

Advertisement

Club youngsters joined Michael Brogan and Roddy Hackett from the Omagh CU who alongside the Omagh officials kick-started the event

Costs are structured to support families with one child at £40 and reductions for more than two and this serves as extremely good value this year. Coaching will be overseen by Cain and Cathal and all the trips are supervised. Details of registration will be confirmed this week on the club’s website www.omaghstendas.com