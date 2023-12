Omagh St Enda’s have launched their first ever club calendar, featuring a wonderful selection of photographs covering all aspects of club life.

Every month of the 2024 edition will include images of off- field activities as well as on field football, hurling and camogie action at adult and youth level. It will also celebrate the the Championship success of the Senior Lady footballers and Senior hurlers this past season.

Launching the full colour calendar that also includes key dates in the club and county plans for the year ahead, Club Chairman Conor Sally confirmed it would be on sale over the next month and will be a must for any club member.

The calendar, printed by JD Print Strabane, is available from the club, Caife 32 , several outlets in the town and of course at the club’s craft fayre to be hosted in the hall this coming weekend.

The chairman advised there was a limited number and priced at £5 it would make an ideal stocking filler.

At the launch Mr Sally, Club Treasurer Ciaran Keyes and Entertainment officer Nicola Canavan also officially kick started the club’s major fundraising draw with a top prize of £10,000 on offer. The draw is focused on raising funds specifically for the provision of a new lift for the main building at Healy Park that will ensure the newly revamped members lounge and club facilities are available to everyone.

Prizes include the star prize of £10,000 plus a trip to New York, cash and Coldplay concert tickets. Tickets for the draw are now on sale at £20 each or three for £50 as well as online although they are limited to just 2,500 tickets with the draw set for December 29th at the members volunteer night.