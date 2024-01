THE Omagh St Enda’s club’s ‘Marking Our Past’ series of events concluded for 2023 with members of the 1963 Tyrone Senior Championship winning side and the Tyrone Minor champions of 1983 gathering for a reunion.

Henry McCrory, Fintan O’Neill and Joe Mulryan from the success sixty years ago were in attendance while Joe had a double night of celebration as he and the late Thady Turbett had guided the minors to the title 40 years ago. There were emotional scenes as players led by skipper John McGrath recalled the work put in by Joe and Thady (whose family attended).

“A special group of players from under-12,” was how Joe described the group as he also paid tribute to both Mark Donnelly and Terry Fox who appeared in three minor finals. A special word of thanks to the players who attended and to Nicola Scott. The 2024 series begins shortly.