HOME advantage for Omagh Minors could play a massive factor as they face off against reigning champions Lurgan, from Cavan, in the Ulster Club semi-final at O’Neill’s Healy Park this Sunday (throw-in 1pm).

Aidy McCanny’s charges seen off one of the fancied sides, An Clochan Liath a fortnight ago on a difficult sod but face a bigger challenge this weekend.

St Enda’s had been knocking on the Tyrone title door for a couple of years before eventually getting over the line at the end of July with a solid win against Kildress in the County Final. They carried that momentum through to the Ulster stage a fortnight ago where despite those difficult conditions in Dungloe a good first half coupled with somek tough defending saw them through.

Lurgan, based in Virginia, took the Ulster title last year with a win over An Clochan Liath in the final and once again retained their Cavan crown back in September showing no mercy through the campaign.

They enjoyed a three point Ulster preliminary round win albeit surviving a late scare before winning 4-7 to 0-8 against Desertmartin. They dominated in the second half after leading 2-3 to 0-5 at the break.

Skipper Caoimhe Halpin leads a very good defence while one of the youngest members of the squad Emma Tolan has been a key attacker. Shannah Galligan and Megan Brady have been effective on a very assured forward line too and Omagh will have to be on alert for them.

Omagh performed well on their trip to West Donegal. Emer Cunningham’s early goal set them on their way while Sally McMenamin, Emer McCanny, Aine Strain and Emma McCrossan were on form for the Tyrone champions.

St Enda’s have no major injury issues although they do have several small knocks and strains to deal with over the next few days.